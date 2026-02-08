EXCLUSIVE: Why Margot Robbie is Being Brutally Trolled Over One Detail in Her Kinky New Movie

The teaser has prompted a flood of abuse from fans who are accusing the Australian actress, 35, of "speaking too posh."

But fans have pointed out Robbie's critics aren't exactly literary scholars, as her character Catherine Earnshaw has the broad, thick Yorkshire accent commonly associated with the lower-class characters in the novel, such as the servant Joseph.

One troll ranted online about Robbie's accent in the flick: "Didn't realize it was set in the Home f**king Home Counties."

Another critic lashed out: "Her English accent is so bad," while one X user seethed: "Margot Robbie's attempt at a Yorkshire accent is atrocious – especially for an Australian."

A movie fan posted: "Why is she talking like Queen Elizabeth II?" But other literature buffs said Robbie was spot on, as her accent was "exactly" how Cathy would have talked.