Margot Robbie
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Why Margot Robbie is Being Brutally Trolled Over One Detail in Her Kinky New Movie

Photo of Margot Robbie
Source: MEGA

Margot Robbie is already facing backlash for her performance in 'Wuthering Heights.'

Feb. 8 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Margot Robbie is being mauled over her "horrific" accent in her raunchy new movie reboot of the gothic classic Wuthering Heights, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Her posh brogue features in the first clip posted online from the kinky upcoming adaptation of the Yorkshire-set period classic.

Source: Warner Bros./YOUTUBE

Robbie is facing online criticism for her accent in 'Wuthering Heights.'

Fans Slam Margot Robbie's Accent

Photo of Margot Robbie
Source: MEGA

Fans have accused Robbie of sounding too posh in the new film clip.

The teaser has prompted a flood of abuse from fans who are accusing the Australian actress, 35, of "speaking too posh."

But fans have pointed out Robbie's critics aren't exactly literary scholars, as her character Catherine Earnshaw has the broad, thick Yorkshire accent commonly associated with the lower-class characters in the novel, such as the servant Joseph.

One troll ranted online about Robbie's accent in the flick: "Didn't realize it was set in the Home f**king Home Counties."

Another critic lashed out: "Her English accent is so bad," while one X user seethed: "Margot Robbie's attempt at a Yorkshire accent is atrocious – especially for an Australian."

A movie fan posted: "Why is she talking like Queen Elizabeth II?" But other literature buffs said Robbie was spot on, as her accent was "exactly" how Cathy would have talked.

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi's 'Connection'

Photo of Jacob Elordi
Source: MEGA

Jacob Elordi appears in the teaser with a strong Yorkshire accent

Cathy's lover Heathcliff, played by Jacob Elordi, 28, in the upcoming film, is seen in the new clip from the movie talking in a broad Yorkshire accent.

In the book, his speech evolves from early "gibberish" to a more refined, standard English as he matures – contrasting with Joseph's authentic dialect.

The trolling comes after Elordi admitted Robbie made him weak at the knees by wearing a "breathtaking" black corset during the Wuthering Heights shoot.

He also admitted to filling his married co-star's dressing room with roses for Valentine's Day while shooting the tragic love story.

Robbie said she was bowled over by the romantic gesture, despite having only had her first son with husband Tom Ackerley, 35, four months earlier.

Jacob Elordi on Working With Margot Robbie

Photo of Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie
Source: MEGA

Elordi filled Robbie’s dressing room with roses on Valentine’s Day.

In a joint interview conducted by the two actors, Robbie purred at Elordi: "You made my day and, as Heathcliff, filled my room with roses. It was so cute."

The blonde added: "You did a lot of very thoughtful things – it wasn't just the gesture of the roses."

Elordi, who has landed his first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Frankenstein's monster, also said he hated being away from Robbie on the set of Wuthering Heights.

Turning to his co-star's costumes for the film, which has been billed as the "new Fifty Shades of Grey," he revealed he found a black corset she wore both "breathtaking" and "devastating."

'I Think I Was Base-Level Depressed'

Photo of Jacob Elordi
Source: MEGA

Elordi admitted he felt depressed during the winter shoot in Yorkshire.

Radar can also reveal Elordi was left "totally depressed" by filming the kinky new version of Wuthering Heights – with sources saying he ended up suffering Seasonal Affective Disorder due to the shoot in gloomy British weather.

The tanned Australian hunk spent months shooting the upcoming adaptation of the gothic classic in gloomy Yorkshire.

Despite being in the company of his glamorous fellow Aussie co-star Robbie, Elordi moaned he was left "base-level depressed" by the shoot as the Dales were so "dark" and "cold".

The actor also admitted he felt "out of sorts" as the filming took place in winter.

When asked by Robbie in a joint interview to promote the film if he had a similar experience working with director Emerald Fennell on the movie as he did when they made Saltburn together, he moaned: "I had a completely different experience.

"First of all, I started in January. I hadn't done London like that before. When we shot Saltburn, it was that one summer where the sun was out the whole time.

"I didn't expect to get so out of sorts. Waking up every day, it's so dark and so cold. I think I was base-level depressed."

