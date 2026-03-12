EXCLUSIVE: Margot Robbie's 'Unrecognizable' New Face Explained — Top Plastic Surgeon Claims 'Some Type of Surgical Intervention' Caused 'Ghoulish' Transformation

"Margot Robbie looks as though she has had either buccal fat removal, cheek enhancement with a small cheek implant, or both," Dr. Calvert, who hosts the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Podcast, explained.

Buccal fat removal, also known as a bichectomy, is a cosmetic procedure that permanently removes fat pads from the cheeks to create a slimmer, more sculpted, and defined lower face.

The doc says that some of Robbie's hollow-faced look could be due to what appears to be recent, rapid weight loss.

"However, the sharpness of the cheekbones leads me to believe there has been some type of surgical intervention," he revealed.