EXCLUSIVE: Margot Robbie's 'Unrecognizable' New Face Explained — Top Plastic Surgeon Claims 'Some Type of Surgical Intervention' Caused 'Ghoulish' Transformation
March 12 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Margot Robbie alarmed fans when she arrived at Paris Fashion Week with a very gaunt face, and a top Beverly Hills plastic surgeon tells RadarOnline.com exclusively what could be behind her startling new look.
Dr. Jay Calvert examined video and photos of the 35-year-old Barbie star at the Chanel show, along with photos of her during the January Wuthering Heights press tour and red-carpet pictures from 2023 and 2020 – and something immediately caught his eye regarding potential cosmetic work.
'There Has Been Some Type of Surgical Intervention'
"Margot Robbie looks as though she has had either buccal fat removal, cheek enhancement with a small cheek implant, or both," Dr. Calvert, who hosts the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Podcast, explained.
Buccal fat removal, also known as a bichectomy, is a cosmetic procedure that permanently removes fat pads from the cheeks to create a slimmer, more sculpted, and defined lower face.
The doc says that some of Robbie's hollow-faced look could be due to what appears to be recent, rapid weight loss.
"However, the sharpness of the cheekbones leads me to believe there has been some type of surgical intervention," he revealed.
The 'Gaunt, Thinner Look Is Making a Comeback'
Calvert, who gave Dr. Terry Dubrow a rhinoplasty on Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, said Robbie's haunting new appearance is something that's actually on trend at the moment.
He points out that the "MAGA Makeover" appearance of overly filled-in facial features has backfired into the exact opposite look.
"As a Beverly Hills Plastic surgeon for the last 20 years, I've seen this look come and go a few times," Dr. Calvert says about the painfully thin and angular faces now covering Hollywood red carpets.
"The filled look is out, and this gaunt, thinner look is making a comeback," he notes.
Margot Robbie's New 'Ghoulish Look'
Dr. Calvert says he doesn't find Robbie's new face attractive and that her "natural" look is far more appealing.
"I am not really a fan of this type of cut, ghoulish look for her," he observes. "I would much prefer her previous natural contours."
The plastic surgery pro isn't alone, as Robbie's fans flooded social media, asking what happened to her timeless beauty after the Paris Fashion Week photos dropped.
"That's Ozempic wreckage + Bichectomy. What a shame, she didn't need that, now she looks like every other skeletal Hollywood actress," one user complained on X.
"She shouldn't have removed her buccal fat. It aged her," a second person observed.
"What happened to her? She used to be so beautiful," a third asked.
Fans Fearful After Margot Robbie's Weight Loss
Other fans worried about Robbie's shockingly slender frame, especially after she so famously rocked her fit and athletic body in films like The Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey.
A number of people thought the actress might have succumbed to taking the weight loss drug Ozempic, which has been Hollywood's craze for several years now.
"Wow, she went from an easy 9 to a 5 all from Ozempic," one fan observed in response to her Chanel show photos.
A second added, "This is not attractive. No one should worship this, and she should be ashamed for promoting an unhealthy body image to her young fans."