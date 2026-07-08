Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Jack Antonoff

It's Over: Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Separate After Nearly 3 Years of Marriage as Their Union Turned 'Rocky'

Photo of Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff
Source: MEGA

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff have separated after nearly three years of marriage.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 8 2026, Published 12:51 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley have separated after nearly three years of marriage, shortly after the Bleachers star attended close pal Taylor Swift's wedding noticeably without his wife, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Maid actress, 31, raised eyebrows when she scrubbed her Instagram page of all photos of her record-producer spouse, 42, signaling something was seriously amiss in their five-year romance.

Article continues below advertisement

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's Romance Was 'Rocky'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff
Source: MEGA

Qualley and Antonoff are seen heading to their wedding reception in August 2023.

A source confirmed to People on July 8 that the duo has separated amid a "rocky" relationship, while the pair is "figuring things out" as to what their next step will be.

Antonoff and Qualley wed on August 19, 2023, in a star-studded ceremony that included Swift, 36, singer Lana Del Rey, and actress Zoë Kravitz among the A-list guests at the nuptials in Long Beach, New Jersey.

The Grammy winner curiously brought his sister, Rachel, as his guest to Swift's July 3 wedding to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden rather than The Substance star.

It avoided an awkward run-in with Antonoffi's ex-girlfriend, Lena Dunham, whom he dated from 2012 through 2017, as the Girls alum was also in attendance at the wedding of the decade as well as the rehearsal dinner, where she gave a bawdy speech comparing NFL players to "gay p---.."

Article continues below advertisement

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Met at a Rooftop Studio Party in 2021

Photo of Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff
Source: MEGA

Qualley and Antonoff began dating after meeting at a party in 2021.

Antonoff revealed that he fell for Qualley the moment he laid eyes on the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress after they met at a 2021 party at his recording studio.

“I saw her, and it was like a f-cking Hallmark movie that doesn’t seem believable," he told Howard Stern only three months ago in April.

“When I met her, I started imagining things that I'd never even imagined, like marriage," Antonoff gushed.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff
Source: MEGA

Qualley and Antonoff collaborated on a number of his music videos.

Qualley has starred in several of Antonoff's videos, and he raved about his wife to Stern.

"I see her as like a godly figure. She's the center of all happiness, warmth, and joy, and then I have to get there without getting the s--- kicked out of me," he revealed.

"So love is interesting to write about, because often what you end up writing about is how to protect it."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
A photo of Stephen Colbert

'Heartbroken' Stephen Colbert Struggling to Move On After 'The Late Show' Was Axed by CBS — 'This Wasn’t Just a Job, It Was His Identity'

picture of Charles Barkley, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

NBA legend Charles Barkley Risks Wrath of 'Swifties' By Revealing He Turned Down Wedding Invite Over Fears A-List Nuptials Would be a 'C--p Show'

Jack Antonoff Shared Dramatic Details About His Marriage Proposal

Photo of Jack Antonoff
Source: The Howard Stern Show/YouTube

Antonoff raved about his marriage proposal to Qualley during an April appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show

Antonoff also shared that he decided to marry Qualley during a chicken dinner at an apartment in Paris.

After calling Qualley's sister to ask for permission to propose, he told Stern, "I approached her, and I started to get down on one knee. I think she knew what was happening. At that moment, she kicked back her chair, and there was this big scene."

"We have a beautiful picture framed in our house of the chicken and the chairs all over the place because we both kind of fell to the floor," he confessed, adding, "I cut myself, and I did it. But it was so beautiful."

For her part, the Fosse/Verdon star spoke glowingly about Antonoff in a 2023 interview with Harper's Bazaar, telling the publication, "I am so happy that I found my person. And it’s real. It’s amazing. It’s the best feeling in the world."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.