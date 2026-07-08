It's Over: Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Separate After Nearly 3 Years of Marriage as Their Union Turned 'Rocky'
July 8 2026, Published 12:51 p.m. ET
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley have separated after nearly three years of marriage, shortly after the Bleachers star attended close pal Taylor Swift's wedding noticeably without his wife, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Maid actress, 31, raised eyebrows when she scrubbed her Instagram page of all photos of her record-producer spouse, 42, signaling something was seriously amiss in their five-year romance.
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's Romance Was 'Rocky'
A source confirmed to People on July 8 that the duo has separated amid a "rocky" relationship, while the pair is "figuring things out" as to what their next step will be.
Antonoff and Qualley wed on August 19, 2023, in a star-studded ceremony that included Swift, 36, singer Lana Del Rey, and actress Zoë Kravitz among the A-list guests at the nuptials in Long Beach, New Jersey.
The Grammy winner curiously brought his sister, Rachel, as his guest to Swift's July 3 wedding to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden rather than The Substance star.
It avoided an awkward run-in with Antonoffi's ex-girlfriend, Lena Dunham, whom he dated from 2012 through 2017, as the Girls alum was also in attendance at the wedding of the decade as well as the rehearsal dinner, where she gave a bawdy speech comparing NFL players to "gay p---.."
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Met at a Rooftop Studio Party in 2021
Antonoff revealed that he fell for Qualley the moment he laid eyes on the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress after they met at a 2021 party at his recording studio.
“I saw her, and it was like a f-cking Hallmark movie that doesn’t seem believable," he told Howard Stern only three months ago in April.
“When I met her, I started imagining things that I'd never even imagined, like marriage," Antonoff gushed.
Qualley has starred in several of Antonoff's videos, and he raved about his wife to Stern.
"I see her as like a godly figure. She's the center of all happiness, warmth, and joy, and then I have to get there without getting the s--- kicked out of me," he revealed.
"So love is interesting to write about, because often what you end up writing about is how to protect it."
Jack Antonoff Shared Dramatic Details About His Marriage Proposal
Antonoff also shared that he decided to marry Qualley during a chicken dinner at an apartment in Paris.
After calling Qualley's sister to ask for permission to propose, he told Stern, "I approached her, and I started to get down on one knee. I think she knew what was happening. At that moment, she kicked back her chair, and there was this big scene."
"We have a beautiful picture framed in our house of the chicken and the chairs all over the place because we both kind of fell to the floor," he confessed, adding, "I cut myself, and I did it. But it was so beautiful."
For her part, the Fosse/Verdon star spoke glowingly about Antonoff in a 2023 interview with Harper's Bazaar, telling the publication, "I am so happy that I found my person. And it’s real. It’s amazing. It’s the best feeling in the world."