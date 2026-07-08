It's Over: Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Separate After Nearly 3 Years of Marriage as Their Union Turned 'Rocky'

A source confirmed to People on July 8 that the duo has separated amid a "rocky" relationship, while the pair is "figuring things out" as to what their next step will be.

Antonoff and Qualley wed on August 19, 2023, in a star-studded ceremony that included Swift, 36, singer Lana Del Rey, and actress Zoë Kravitz among the A-list guests at the nuptials in Long Beach, New Jersey.

The Grammy winner curiously brought his sister, Rachel, as his guest to Swift's July 3 wedding to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden rather than The Substance star.

It avoided an awkward run-in with Antonoffi's ex-girlfriend, Lena Dunham, whom he dated from 2012 through 2017, as the Girls alum was also in attendance at the wedding of the decade as well as the rehearsal dinner, where she gave a bawdy speech comparing NFL players to "gay p---.."