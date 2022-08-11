Manhattan Locals Are Outraged After Exhausted Carriage Horse Collapses During Rush Hour & Police Come To The Rescue

Police worked diligently to bring the horse back to its feet, dousing it with water for more than an hour as it laid on the asphalt before giving it an adrenaline shot, according to video and locals.

One person said the horse had blood coming from its knee while another claimed it seemed to be suffering from heat exhaustion.

"I told him, 'Yo, stop whipping him, give him some water. That's a horse, not a machine.' It's really sad, man. You can tell that horse was not taken care of. You can tell he was exploiting that horse," added Gonzalez.