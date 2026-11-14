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Man Dies After Being Attacked by Lion During Dangerous TikTok Stunt — as 2 People Arrested Over Shocking Incident

The lion was kept at a breeding farm.
Source: UNSPLASH

The lion was kept at a breeding farm.

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Nov. 13 2026, Published 8:03 p.m. ET

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A man was mauled by a lion while attempting to film a stunt for TikTok, RadarOnline.com can report.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Talha, worked at a farm in Lahore, Pakistan.

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Influencer Removed Lion From Enclosure

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Hassan wanted to film content with the lion.
Source: UNSPLASH

Noman Hassan wanted to film content with the lion.

Per police records obtained by the BBC, influencer Noman Hassan, who has 2.5 million Instagram followers and 292,000 TikTok followers, visited. He asked to take the lion out of its enclosure to make a TikTok.

After Hassan "took the lion out of the cage and started making a video," it started mauling Talha.

Per reports, the victim's brother and father, who also worked at the farm, saw the deadly attack.

The content creator was able to take the worker to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

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Suspects Claim Victim Was Killed by a Dog

There was an attempt to cover up the victim's death.
Source: UNSPLASH

There was allegedly an attempt to cover up the victim's death.

According to Lahore Police, Hassan and the farm owner tried to "conceal the true nature of the incident" and claimed the victim was killed by a dog.

Both the farm owner and the content creator have been arrested; the lion is currently in custody with wildlife officials.

A third person was also arrested, though it is unclear who, according to the report.

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Police Investigate Permits and Safety Measures

Cops are looking into the farm.
Source: UNSPLASH

Cops are looking into the farm.

Police are investigating whether the farm owner had the correct permits to keep animals. Pakistanis are allowed to own wild animals, even lions and tigers, as long as they register them and pay 50,000 rupees each.

However, they cannot generally be kept inside homes, nor can they live within cities.

Additionally, officials are looking into the safety measures at the farm and whether there is a history of "negligence."

"A passion for TikTok cannot be more important than a human life," a spokesperson with the Lahore police told a publication. "No one can be allowed to put human life at risk in the name of a hobby or entertainment."

They assured that law enforcement will be investigating "every aspect of negligence."

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Noman Hassan Known for Wild Animal Videos

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Hassan has filmed content with many wild animals.

Hassan has filmed content with many wild animals.

Hassan is no stranger to wild animals.

On his TikTok and Instagram, the creator has hundreds of videos of him interacting with tigers, lions, cheetahs, and others.

He has been making such content for years.

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