Man Dies After Being Attacked by Lion During Dangerous TikTok Stunt — as 2 People Arrested Over Shocking Incident

Per police records obtained by the BBC, influencer Noman Hassan, who has 2.5 million Instagram followers and 292,000 TikTok followers, visited. He asked to take the lion out of its enclosure to make a TikTok.

After Hassan "took the lion out of the cage and started making a video," it started mauling Talha.

Per reports, the victim's brother and father, who also worked at the farm, saw the deadly attack.

The content creator was able to take the worker to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.