Malia Obama Breaks Cover After Fraudster's Salacious Claims He Had Sex With Her Father

malia obama pp
Source: mega

Malia Obama was spotted in New York City after a convicted fraudster made salacious claims involving her father, Barack Obama.

By:

Sep. 11 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Malia Obama appeared carefree as she strolled through New York City's West Village with a group of friends over the weekend following a conman's explosive claims about her father, former president Barack Obama, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 25-year-old Harvard graduate was smiling and in good spirits, looking unfazed by the salacious allegations involving her dad after the convicted fraudster's recent interview.

malia obama
Source: mega

The eldest Obama daughter was in good spirits while spending time with friends.

In the new photos obtained by DailyMail.com, she was clad in a blue long sleeve, maroon cargo skirt, and pink Adidas while walking and talking with gal pals.

It's unknown why the Los Angeles resident was in the Big Apple.

Just last week, a man named Lawrence AKA Larry Sinclair sent shockwaves yet again after alleging that he took cocaine with Barack and performed oral sex on him twice in Chicago back in 1999.

malia obama
Source: mega

She has not addressed the interview in which Sinclair claimed he was sexually involved with Barack nearly two decades ago.

Sinclair said they first crossed paths after meeting through a limousine driver, having made shocking claims about Barack for more than a decade without any proof.

"In 2008, it became really clear that Barack Obama had been having sex with men and smoking crack and a guy came forward, Larry Sinclair, and said 'I'll sign an affidavit and I'll take a lie detector' and he did," said fired Fox News star Tucker Carlson in a promo for the interview that aired on X, formerly Twitter.

"Nobody reported it," Carlson continued.

maliacasual

Malia has been living in L.A. after graduating from Harvard.

MORE ON:
Barack Obama

Sinclair has a lengthy rap sheet including convictions on forgery, fraud and larceny charges. The accuser served prison time in Arizona, Florida and Colorado, leading many to question his unsubstantiated claims after his sit-down with Carlson.

"I had given Barack $250 to pay for cocaine, I start putting a line on a CD tray to snort and next thing I know he's got a little pipe and he's smoking it," Sinclair claimed.

"So, I just started rubbing my hand along his thighs to see where it was going, and it went the direction I had intended it to go."

The convict said he didn't know who Barack, the then-Illinois state senator, was.

obama
Source: mega

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was quick to cast doubt on Sinclair's wild claims.

Sinclair explained that he later returned to his hotel, claiming, "I got dropped off, and they left."

"The next day was somewhat interesting because he showed up at my hotel room," alleged Sinclair. "Exact same program."

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was quick to cast doubt on Sinclair's wild claims, calling the convicted con artist "the least trustworthy human I've ever laid eyes on" after meeting Sinclair once himself.

"I would trust Anna Delvey before I trusted anything Larry Sinclair said," posted Portnoy, referring to the convicted fraudster who posed as a wealthy heiress. "I'd say his story has 0.0% [chance] of being true and that's generous."

