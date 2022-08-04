Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Malia Obama

Mystery Man Revealed! Former First Daughter Malia Obama Dating Music Producer After Secret Split From Rory Farquharson

malia obama dating music producer pp
Source: FZS / MEGA
By:

Aug. 4 2022, Published 7:02 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

New year, new beau. Malia Obama's mystery man has been revealed as 32-year-old music producer Dawit Eklund, Radar has learned.

The former First Daughter and Harvard graduate, 24, has been spotted with Eklund on a few occasions now.

Article continues below advertisement
malia obama dating music producer
Source: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Malia and Eklund were seen grabbing fast food together on July 26, again on a casual stroll in SoCal on August 2, and one more time looking loved up as they visited the Los Angeles County Museum of Art today.

Photos published by Daily Mail showed the duo looking cozy and wrapping their arms around each other.

Article continues below advertisement

Eklund's father is a retired State Department officer while his mother hails from Ethiopia.

According to the outlet, Malia's new love interest is a registered Democrat, which may bode well for the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama.

Plus, he is co-founder of D.C.-based record label 1432 R, which he raved about during a previous interview with the Washington Post.

malia obama dating music producer
Source: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

"Ethiopian music is super distinct," Eklund said. "There are only four or five musical scales that they play in; each has its own meaning and attitude and mood."

Malia has been enjoying life in Los Angeles since last year. Meanwhile, her younger sister, Sasha, also now resides in the city.

The 24-year-old landed a job as screenwriter on Donald Glover's upcoming Amazon show, which has kept her busy when she's not spending time with her new beau.

It appears her romance with Rory Farquharson has fizzled out years after the pair were first photographed kissing in 2017.

Farquharson appeared to be given the seal of approval from the Obama family prior to them parting ways, having quarantined with them in 2020 when he was unable to return home to England.

Article continues below advertisement
malia obama dating music producer

"Like, I think, a lot of families, we went through that first month where we were playing games every night and doing little arts and crafts projects and then slowly they started to get a little bored with us," Obama said on The Bill Simmons Podcast. "[We were] teaching Malia and Sasha, and Malia's boyfriend who was with us for a while, spades."

Malia appears to be quite happy with Eklund these days, laughing and smiling throughout their latest date.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.