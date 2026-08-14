EXCLUSIVE: Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Widow and Mom 'Battle Over His Estate'

The weeping widow also slapped her late husband's accountant and business manager with a professional negligence suit in Los Angeles, alleging they failed to update a 29-year-old trust to name her and the couple's 9-year-old daughter, MacKenzie, as beneficiaries. Neither the accountant nor the business manager had publicly responded to the allegations at press time.

In one of the lawsuits, Tenisha stated: "Malcolm provided for his family during his lifetime and intended to provide for them in the event of his death. Unfortunately, Malcolm's intent has been thwarted by an outdated revocable trust, the Warner Family Trust, dated October 7, 1996."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Malcolm, who starred on The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992, accidentally drowned at 54 during a family vacation in Costa Rica after being caught in a powerful current while swimming off the coast of Limón Province.