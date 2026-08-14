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EXCLUSIVE: Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Widow and Mom 'Battle Over His Estate'

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's widow and mom are allegedly locked in a bitter battle over the late actor's estate.
Source: MEGA

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's widow and mom are allegedly locked in a bitter battle over the late actor's estate.

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Aug. 14 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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The mother of beloved TV star Malcolm-Jamal Warner – best known as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show – marked the first anniversary of her son's tragic drowning by battling what sources call a money-grab legal claim filed by his grieving widow, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tenisha Warner hit Pamela Warner with a DeKalb County, Ga., lawsuit seeking more than $1.2million from the trust the actor's mother oversees, alleging the money is owed under the couple's prenuptial agreement. An attorney for the trust declined to comment publicly.

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Widow Sues Over Outdated Trust

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Tenisha Warner is seeking more than $1.2 million from a trust overseen by Malcolm-Jamal Warner's mother, Pamela Warner.
Source: CD1 / Mandatory Credit : Carrie Devorah / WENN.com / MEGA

Tenisha Warner is seeking more than $1.2 million from a trust overseen by Malcolm-Jamal Warner's mother, Pamela Warner.

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The weeping widow also slapped her late husband's accountant and business manager with a professional negligence suit in Los Angeles, alleging they failed to update a 29-year-old trust to name her and the couple's 9-year-old daughter, MacKenzie, as beneficiaries. Neither the accountant nor the business manager had publicly responded to the allegations at press time.

In one of the lawsuits, Tenisha stated: "Malcolm provided for his family during his lifetime and intended to provide for them in the event of his death. Unfortunately, Malcolm's intent has been thwarted by an outdated revocable trust, the Warner Family Trust, dated October 7, 1996."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Malcolm, who starred on The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992, accidentally drowned at 54 during a family vacation in Costa Rica after being caught in a powerful current while swimming off the coast of Limón Province.

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Malcolm’s Mom Slams ‘Cruel’ Greed

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Pamela marked the anniversary of son Malcolm's death with a post reflecting on her grief.
Source: AB1 / WENN.com / MEGA

Pamela marked the anniversary of son Malcolm's death with a post reflecting on her grief.

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In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Malcolm's grieving mom appeared to allude to her daughter-in-law's legal claims while laying bare the anguish she has endured since Malcolm's July 20, 2025, death.

"During my year-long journey, I have discovered how cruel, evil and greedy a human can be," Pamela wrote. "I have also discovered the depth of love, care, concern and support that humans are capable of. All of which I have been the recipient of. The good, the bad and the ugly. These are the lessons that apparently I will need as I continue my journey."

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Malcolm's widow, Tenisha, said the late actor intended to provide for her and their daughter MacKenzie.
Source: JLC / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Malcolm's widow, Tenisha, said the late actor intended to provide for her and their daughter MacKenzie.

Tenisha, who describes herself as a "struggling" single mom, claimed she's entitled to $1million from a life insurance policy, another $200,000 from an IRA account, unpaid salary for her work as Malcolm's chief of staff, and other payments.

In a statement, Tenisha said: "For the last year, I have attempted to privately settle my beloved husband's complicated estate and honor his last wishes. Malcolm had every intention to provide for our 9-year-old daughter and me."

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