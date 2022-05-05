Madison Cawthorn Says 'Blackmail Won't Win' After Embarrassing Tape Surfaces Online

After the video surfaced on Wednesday, Cawthorn quickly took to Twitter to slam the video as “blackmail” before claiming the entire thing caught on camera was nothing more than a joke between him and a couple of his close friends.

“A new hit against me just dropped,” the embattled politician tweeted Wednesday night.

“Years ago, in this video, I was being crass with a friend, trying to be funny,” he continued. “We were acting foolish and joking. That's it.”

“I'm NOT backing down,” Cawthorn added. “I told you there would be a drip, drip campaign. Blackmail won't win. We will.”