GOP Representative Madison Cawthorn Caught On Video With Aide's Hand On His Crotch

GOP Representative Madison Cawthorn found himself in hot water once again after a video of the young politician surfaced in which one of his male staffers appeared to place his hand on Cawthorn’s crotch while the two were riding together in a car, Radar has learned.

That is the sensational development captured by recent footage obtained by Daily Mail, which is leaving his fellow congressmen and congresswomen questioning the 26-year-old politician’s potentially unethical behavior.