Gone Too Far? Macaulay Culkin Brutally Booed After Making Controversial Comments About Dementia-stricken Bruce Willis' Movie

Macaulay Culkin and Die Hard
Source: instagram/@culkamania;20th Century Fox

Macaulay Culkin had an unpopular take on a Bruce Willis classic movie.

Nov. 25 2025, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

Macaulay Culkin found himself all alone when he dared to weigh in on the never-ending debate over whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Home Alone star was showered with boos when he shared his thoughts on the Bruce Willis classic.

'Home Alone' for the Holidays

Photo of Macaulay Culkin
Source: mega

Culkin garnered boos when he said 'Die Hard' is not a Christmas movie

Culkin is currently criss-crossing the country celebrating the 35th anniversary of Home Alone, screening the film for fans and then sharing some stories and answering questions from the audience.

However, during the first stop of the tour in Long Beach, California, it didn't take long for the crowd to turn on Culkin after he was asked about his favorite films.

The 45-year-old said that A Christmas Story was always on at his house growing up, and then praised "a lost classic that people kind of forgot: Scrooged."

He called Elf "a really good one, but I wasn't raised on Elf, so it doesn’t have that nostalgia factor."

Mac's Good Day to 'Die Hard'

poster of macaulay culkin tour
Source: instagram/@culkamania

The actor is currently screening his hit 'Home Alone' across the country.

Then, Culkin made his controversial comments: "And also, okay guys for real: Die Hard isn’t a Christmas movie."

Culkin's take instantly elicited boos from the audience, to which he fired back, "I know. Some of you guys want to fight me, I’ll meet you at the loading dock, but it’s just a movie that's set at Christmas.

"If you set it at St. Patrick's Day, it's the exact same movie. But you set Home Alone at St. Patrick's Day..."

The Die Hard Christmas debate has led to die-hard opinions on both sides. But at his 2018 Comedy Central Roast, Willis himself decided to try to put the questions to bed.

"I did this roast for one reason and for one reason only, to settle something once and for all," he teased. "Now, please listen very carefully: Die Hard is not a Christmas movie! It’s a goddamn Bruce Willis movie!"

Willis' Career Highlights

Bruce Willis in Die Hard
Source: 20th Century Fox

Willis once shared his opinion on the debate as well.

Die Hard was just one of many career highlights for Willis, who is currently battling dementia that has ravaged his mind. The actor once said, "I have always considered myself an actor, not a star of anything. There’s no rule book. It’s very frightening."

Willis really hit it big back in 1985, when he landed a starring role in Moonlighting, which soon became a hit show.

A few years later, he reeled in one of his most iconic roles yet, playing cop John McClane in the first of five action movies for the popular Die Hard franchise.

Willis previously explained: "Every film that I do is a learning experience. I think that in Die Hard, the character I play is closer to me than anything I've ever done."

Willis' Legacy

photo ot bruce willis
Source: mega

Willis was a prolific star until his devastating dementia diagnosis.

The movie star also had a handful of gigs in Pulp Fiction, Color of Night, and 12 Monkeys before landing another major role in The Sixth Sense in 1999.

In 2012, Willis played a quirky cop in Wes Anderson’s film Moonrise Kingdom.

Discussing the role, he said, "I like challenges. It's me competing with myself. It’s a solitary game for most actors – you really are competing with yourself."

