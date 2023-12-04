'Love & Hip Hop' Star Lyrica Anderson Seeks Wedding Ring and Cut of $1 Million Royalties Earned During A1 Bentley Marriage
Love & Hip Hop star Lyrica Anderson is ready to move forward with her split from estranged husband A1 Bentley, stating in newly filed court docs that she believes her wedding ring should be awarded to her plus a cut of the $1 million they made in music royalties.
She noted her wedding ring was acquired before their marriage in new court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com amid their ongoing divorce.
Anderson stated that she wants half of the substantial amount they made in music royalties during their marriage and she feels Bentley is entitled to the other half.
She pulls in an average of $2k per month, noting October's earnings were around $10k, but her expenses total around $3,920 per month according to the docs. In her separate property declaration, Anderson also made note of barstools as well as a bed and a dresser she acquired after they called it quits.
The now-exes tied the knot in July 2016 and separated in February 2020. She filed for divorce in January 2022 after more than five years of marriage.
Anderson and Bentley share one child together. RadarOnline.com previously discovered that she has now asked for primary custody of their 4-year-old Ocean and requested that her estranged spouse be granted visitation.
The couple first appeared on L&HH: Hollywood in its third season, which aired in 2016.
Over the course of their relationship, both were accused of being unfaithful. Anderson had a paternity test done for their child to prove that Bentley was indeed the father of their son.
The former VH1 personalities were candid about their troubles on The Conversation back in 2020.
"I did you wrong, made a mistake, cheated, you couldn't get over it," Bentley said. "When someone makes a mistake, you're just done? Because if that's the case you can be single for forever."
Anderson explained that trust was an issue for her at the time, adding, "I just have a really hard time being with someone that I don't think is going to be completely faithful. We haven't officially got divorced."
"I don't really know what's gonna end up happening. For now, there's a lot of co-parenting going on, of course, we have Ocean," she said of their son. "He is the first priority and it's not about us right now. It's about him ... he's innocent and it's fair to just be the best mom and dad."