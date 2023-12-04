'Love & Hip Hop' Star Lyrica Anderson Seeks Wedding Ring and Cut of $1 Million Royalties Earned During A1 Bentley Marriage

She noted her wedding ring was acquired before their marriage in new court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com amid their ongoing divorce.

Love & Hip Hop star Lyrica Anderson is ready to move forward with her split from estranged husband A1 Bentley , stating in newly filed court docs that she believes her wedding ring should be awarded to her plus a cut of the $1 million they made in music royalties.

Anderson stated that she wants half of the substantial amount they made in music royalties during their marriage and she feels Bentley is entitled to the other half.

She pulls in an average of $2k per month, noting October's earnings were around $10k, but her expenses total around $3,920 per month according to the docs. In her separate property declaration, Anderson also made note of barstools as well as a bed and a dresser she acquired after they called it quits.

The now-exes tied the knot in July 2016 and separated in February 2020. She filed for divorce in January 2022 after more than five years of marriage.