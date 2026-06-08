Luigi Mangione's Sister Scores Coveted Role at America's Most Prestigious Hospital — As Accused CEO Assassin Awaits Murder Trial in Rat-Infested Prison
June 8 2026, Published 5:09 p.m. ET
As Luigi Mangione awaits trial over the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, his family is quietly marking major milestones far from the spotlight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The accused killer remains behind bars in Brooklyn, but his sister MariaSanta Mangione is preparing to begin one of the most prestigious medical fellowships in the country.
Medical Success
MariaSanta, 36, is set to start a cardiovascular disease fellowship at Johns Hopkins in July, a highly competitive program considered one of medicine's most coveted training opportunities, per the Daily Mail.
The career milestone highlights the dramatically different paths taken by the Mangione siblings since Luigi, 28, was arrested and charged in connection with Thompson's fatal shooting in Manhattan.
A recent social media post from Johns Hopkins confirmed MariaSanta's upcoming fellowship, which begins just weeks before her younger brother is expected to face trial.
Years of Training Led to the Elite Fellowship
MariaSanta earned a degree in Cell Biology and Molecular Genetics from the University of Maryland before completing Vanderbilt University's highly selective M.D./Ph.D. physician-scientist program.
Following graduation, she completed an internal medicine residency at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas before specializing in cardiology.
Along the way, she published cardiovascular research and secured competitive academic funding, establishing herself as a rising figure in the medical field.
Mangione Family Retreats From Public View
The Mangione family has largely remained out of the public eye since Luigi's arrest in Altoona, Pennsylvania, in December 2024.
In the aftermath of the shocking case, relatives released a single public statement expressing that they were "shocked and devastated" by Luigi's arrest and offering prayers to Thompson's family.
Once well known throughout Maryland because of the business empire built by Luigi's late grandfather Nicholas Mangione, the family has since adopted a far lower profile.
Even so, life has continued moving forward for several relatives, including cousin Nino Mangione, who was recently appointed to the Baltimore County Council.
Legal Battle Continues as Trial Approaches
The latest family developments come as Luigi's criminal case remains mired in controversy.
Last month, a judge ruled jurors will be allowed to see an alleged manifesto and a 9mm ghost gun prosecutors say were recovered during his arrest.
According to court filings, investigators claim Mangione wrote that he wanted to "whack" a senior figure in the health insurance industry before Thompson was gunned down outside a Manhattan hotel.
Mangione has pleaded not guilty and continues fighting both state and federal charges.
While he recently scored a partial legal victory after some evidence was excluded from trial, prosecutors continue pursuing the high-profile case that could determine the rest of his life.
His New York state murder trial is scheduled to start on September 8.