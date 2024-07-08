Hollywood Royalty: Lucy Hale Sparks Romance Rumors by Hanging Out With Son of A-Lister

Could this be a pretty little romance? Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale was seen hanging out in Los Angeles with A-lister Rob Lowe’s son, Johnny Lowe, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Hale, 35, was spotted in LA with the 28-year-old actor and writer (whose full name is John Owen Lowe), on June 29 having lunch at Tocaya Modern Mexican restaurant, according to reports.

Although there were no public displays of affection between the two, rumors have been flying since April that they might be a couple.