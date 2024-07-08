Hollywood Royalty: Lucy Hale Sparks Romance Rumors by Hanging Out With Son of A-Lister
Could this be a pretty little romance? Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale was seen hanging out in Los Angeles with A-lister Rob Lowe’s son, Johnny Lowe, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hale, 35, was spotted in LA with the 28-year-old actor and writer (whose full name is John Owen Lowe), on June 29 having lunch at Tocaya Modern Mexican restaurant, according to reports.
Although there were no public displays of affection between the two, rumors have been flying since April that they might be a couple.
The duo follows each other on Instagram and on April 1, Lowe shared a post celebrating six years of sobriety, stating, "Six years ago today I took my last sip of alcohol. If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, reach out. Ask for help. I did and it changed my life."
Hale, who has been open about her own struggles with alcohol and said she did not get sober until she was 32, responded to the post, "This is amazing. You are amazing. Bright & shiny human ❤."
Whether or not their relationship is strictly platonic, it's clear the stars have a connection.
Hale shared her support after previously admitting that she had been working on ditching booze "since I was 20" in Feb. 2023 during an appearance on "The Diary of a CEO" podcast with Steven Barlett.
Hale is best known for her starring role as Aria in the hit television series Pretty Little Liars since 2010 and has appeared in a slew of movies including Inside Man and The Hating Game.
Lowe has mostly been seen in his famous dad’s projects, including The Grinder, Holiday in the Wild, and a 2017 short-lived documentary series alongside his father and brother Edward called The Lowe Files.
Last year, he starred alongside his 60-year-old father, playing his son, in the Netflix series Unstable, which he co-created.
The show is based on Johnny’s real-life struggles with feeling overwhelmed by the elder Lowe’s success and trying to step out of his shadow.
Unstable has been renewed for a second season.