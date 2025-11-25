'Canceled' Comic Louis C.K. In Shock Romance with Philip Seymour Hoffman's Widow — 11 Years After Hollywood Actor Died of Heroin Overdose

O'Donnell, Spotify's head of scripted fiction, shared a 15-year relationship and three children with Hoffman, the Hollywood actor who died in 2014 at 46 after a devastating drug relapse.

It's her first romance since her longterm partner's tragic death.

C.K. was infamously "canceled" after admitting to multiple sexual misconduct allegations in 2017.

He was previously married to Alix Bailey and has two daughters.

The controversial comedian has also been linked to Fiona Apple, Sarah Silverman, Blanche Gardin, and Dasha Nekrasova.

He became one of the first high-profile figures swept up in the #MeToo movement in 2017, when five women accused him of exposing himself and masturbating in front of them in nonconsensual and often bizarre circumstances.