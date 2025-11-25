'Canceled' Comic Louis C.K. In Shock Romance with Philip Seymour Hoffman's Widow — 11 Years After Hollywood Actor Died of Heroin Overdose
Nov. 25 2025, Published 8:17 a.m. ET
Comedian Louis C.K. has found love with Philip Seymour Hoffman's widow — 11 years after the Hunger Games star died of a heroin overdose.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the funnyman, 58, was spotted kissing Mimi O’Donnell, 55, during a romantic stroll in New York City.
Shock New Romance
O'Donnell, Spotify's head of scripted fiction, shared a 15-year relationship and three children with Hoffman, the Hollywood actor who died in 2014 at 46 after a devastating drug relapse.
It's her first romance since her longterm partner's tragic death.
C.K. was infamously "canceled" after admitting to multiple sexual misconduct allegations in 2017.
He was previously married to Alix Bailey and has two daughters.
The controversial comedian has also been linked to Fiona Apple, Sarah Silverman, Blanche Gardin, and Dasha Nekrasova.
He became one of the first high-profile figures swept up in the #MeToo movement in 2017, when five women accused him of exposing himself and masturbating in front of them in nonconsensual and often bizarre circumstances.
Rebuilding Career
He admitted the allegations were correct, saying: "These stories are true," and apologized.
Hollywood quickly cut ties, pulling him from projects and replacing him in roles that had already been filmed.
Some comedians, including Chris Rock and Silverman, defended his right to return to the stage.
Others, including Judd Apatow and Rose Byrne, said it was too soon.
He's been steadily rebuilding his stand-up career since making a comeback in 2019.
The comic has a string of sold-out shows for his current Ridiculous tour with two shows at New York's Beacon Theatre this week.
Overdose Tragedy
O'Donnell, who lives in a multimillion-dollar West Village home, recently made headlines as an early supporter of New York City's new Democratic Socialist mayor Zohran Mamdani.
The father of O'Donnell's three children, Hoffman, died of an accidental drug overdose in his Manhattan apartment in February 2014, at the age of 46.
Hoffman's struggle with addiction stretched back to his early 20s, though few in Hollywood ever knew the full story.
The actor quietly got sober after graduating from NYU's drama school in 1989 and stayed clean for more than 20 years, keeping his past heroin use so private that even close colleagues were unaware of the severity of his early battles.
But he secretly relapsed in 2012, beginning with prescription opioids before sliding back into heroin.
Friends later said his habit escalated at alarming speed, with the Oscar winner allegedly spending up to $10,000 a month on drugs in the year before his death.
Hoffman even checked himself into a detox facility for just ten days in May 2013, a short stay that those close to him saw as a worrying sign he wasn't confronting the relapse.
O’Donnell separated from Hoffman months before his death because he wasn't addressing his drug use, though the two continued co-parenting their three children.
She later described watching the relapse as "like witnessing a drowning in slow motion," saying she hoped the distance would force him to seek help.