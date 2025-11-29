EXCLUSIVE: 'Un-Cancelled' Louis C.K. 'Planning to Use Massive New Stand-Up Tour to Mock Every One of His Enemies'

C.K.'s re-emergence comes as his personal life is again thrust into the spotlight. The comedian was recently photographed in New York City kissing Mimi O'Donnell, the longtime former partner of the late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, who died in 2014 aged 46 from a drug overdose.

O'Donnell, now Spotify's head of scripted fiction, shared a 15-year relationship and three children with the Capote star before his death.

She has kept her private life largely out of public view since then. A source said, "Louis is relying on Mimi more than people realize. She gets what it means to face loss, public scrutiny, and starting over, and they bond over experiences most folks will never encounter."

The sighting of the pair smooching has led insiders to tell Radar the comic is "now fully un-cancelled" as he re-enters public life with a bang.

Their very public display of affection in the Big Apple – which saw the new couple walking arm in arm with a small dog as C.K. placed his hand on the back of O'Donnell's head during a kiss – marks the first time she has been linked to a romantic partner since her 15-year relationship with Oscar-winning actor Hoffman.

One source close to the pair said: "For Louis, this is more than a relationship – it's a signal that he considers himself back in the world again. People around him see this as the moment he believes his cancellation is over – he's now basically un-cancelled, and Mimi will help his comeback."

Another said: "Mimi has kept her private life completely locked down since Philip died, so this surprises everyone. But they looked comfortable and happy – and that says a lot."