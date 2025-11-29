EXCLUSIVE: 'Un-Cancelled' Louis C.K. 'Planning to Use Massive New Stand-Up Tour to Mock Every One of His Enemies'
Nov. 28 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Back-from-the-cancelled graveyard comic Louis C.K. is gearing up for what sources tell RadarOnline.com will be his most aggressive stand-up tour yet, with the comedian preparing to turn his long-running grievances into on-stage fodder aimed squarely at critics who tried to bury his career.
Once one of the most influential names in American comedy, C.K. – born Louis Alfred Székely – saw his professional life collapse in 2017 after admitting to multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.
The 'Revenge Tour' Persona
The fallout was swift – film deals evaporated, his television projects were scrapped, and venues that once clamored for his presence abruptly cut ties.
Now, as the 58-year-old gets set for a new tour of the U.S. and Britain, slated to span much of next year, industry sources say the comedian is planning to lean fully into a persona forged in controversy, personal tumult, and an increasingly defiant view of his critics.
A source close to the tour's development claimed: "Louis is raging that people tried to erase him, and he's ready to hit back on stage. He sees this tour as his chance to settle scores, not quietly but loudly."
Another insider added: "He's not doing a redemption arc – he's doing a revenge tour. He thinks that's what his audience wants.
"He's writing like a man who thinks he has nothing left to lose. He keeps saying nobody canceled him hard enough to keep him off a stage. Louis now wants to mock every person who ever mocked him. He's not going to be hiding that."
New Public Relationship Marks 'Un-Cancellation'
C.K.'s re-emergence comes as his personal life is again thrust into the spotlight. The comedian was recently photographed in New York City kissing Mimi O'Donnell, the longtime former partner of the late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, who died in 2014 aged 46 from a drug overdose.
O'Donnell, now Spotify's head of scripted fiction, shared a 15-year relationship and three children with the Capote star before his death.
She has kept her private life largely out of public view since then. A source said, "Louis is relying on Mimi more than people realize. She gets what it means to face loss, public scrutiny, and starting over, and they bond over experiences most folks will never encounter."
The sighting of the pair smooching has led insiders to tell Radar the comic is "now fully un-cancelled" as he re-enters public life with a bang.
Their very public display of affection in the Big Apple – which saw the new couple walking arm in arm with a small dog as C.K. placed his hand on the back of O'Donnell's head during a kiss – marks the first time she has been linked to a romantic partner since her 15-year relationship with Oscar-winning actor Hoffman.
One source close to the pair said: "For Louis, this is more than a relationship – it's a signal that he considers himself back in the world again. People around him see this as the moment he believes his cancellation is over – he's now basically un-cancelled, and Mimi will help his comeback."
Another said: "Mimi has kept her private life completely locked down since Philip died, so this surprises everyone. But they looked comfortable and happy – and that says a lot."
C.K.'s Dating History Revealed
O'Donnell, who shared three children with Hoffman, Cooper, 22, Tallulah, 18, and Willa, 16, has maintained a low public profile outside her political involvement in New York, where she campaigned early for Zohran Mamdani during his successful run for mayor.
In April, she appeared in his first television ad, saying: "I love a progressive candidate. He's got the energy. I love free child care, free buses. I like all the stuff he's said."
C.K., born Louis Alfred Székely, was previously married to Alix Bailey from 1995 to 2008 and has two children.
His dating history post-divorce has included Fiona Apple, Sarah Silverman, Blanche Gardin, and Dasha Nekrasova, though none have sparked comparable scrutiny to his new relationship.
The 2017 Downfall and Comeback
The comedian's downfall began in November 2017, when he was faced with sexual harassment allegations from five women, several of whom said he masturbated in front of them without consent.
The following day, he released a statement acknowledging the accounts were accurate and apologizing for the harm caused. Within weeks, his professional projects dissolved.
Despite fierce debate over his return, C.K. slowly resumed touring in 2019. More recently, he defended performing at a Saudi comedy festival, insisting he had the right to work where he chose.