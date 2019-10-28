Louis C.K. Struggling To Sell Comeback Tour Tickets After Sexual Misconduct Scandal The comedian, who used to sell out giant arenas, now can’t fill much smaller venues.

Disgraced comedian Louis C.K. has announced a new 14-city international comeback tour, after his career imploded following his confession to sexual misconduct allegations in 2017.

But now, RadarOnline.com has learned the former stand-up superstar is playing much smaller venues than he has in the past — and is still having trouble selling seats!

“Hey. Hello. I am on the road doing professional stand-up comedy. Which consists of sharing jokes, stories, observations, lies, non-lies, and being generally ridiculous for the benefit of a laughing audience,” C.K., 52, announced on his website over the weekend.

But Radar has learned those audiences aren’t turning out yet. The six-time Emmy winner is used to packing in crowds to famous venues like New York’s Carnegie Hall and Beacon Theater, and in 2015, per his website, C.K. “became the first comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden three times for the same tour.”

His upcoming tour stops are noticeably smaller, and feature nights in Raleigh, NC, Peoria, IL and Dubuque, IA. All still have plenty of tickets available for purchase.

As Radar readers know, C.K. has been trying to restore his crumbling reputation ever since embarrassingly admitting that he indeed had striped naked and masturbated in front of several women.

“At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my d**k without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them,” C.K. said in a statement at the time. “The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”

After news broke of his sexual advances, C.K. suffered several career pitfalls, including being banned from Netflix and HBO.

When he finally did try an initial return to the stage, he gambled and lost on a disturbing set based on cruel jokes about the Marjory Stoneman High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.

In since-deleted leaked audio, C.K. slammed the Parkland shooting survivors for not being “interesting.” The cruel jokes landed the comic in hot water, causing his fans to turn their back on him.

“I used to love this guy and his comedy, but now he’s nothing but a sad angry man,” one Twitter user wrote. “This rant about the Parkland shooting survivors is despicable and nothing funny about it.”

C.K. is making sure a similar situation won’t happen on his upcoming tour, forcing audience members to drop their cellphones in locked bags throughout his performance.

“This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of cellphones, smart watches, smart accessories, cameras or recording devices will not be permitted in the performance space,” fine print on the tickets states. “Upon arrival at the venue, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr cases that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their phones at all times, and can access their phones throughout the show at designated Phone Use Areas in the venue. All phones will be re-secured in Yondr cases before returning to the performance space. Anyone seen using a cellphone during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.”