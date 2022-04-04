Twitter Erupts After Louis C.K. Wins A Grammy, Sparks Will Smith Debate: 'Can Do Whatever If You're Famous'

The disgraced comedian, 54, admitted to sexual misconduct in 2017, at which time he discussed masturbating in front of a group of women without their consent. Following his Grammy win in the category, Twitter erupted with several comments slamming C.K. and the Recording Academy.

"Louis C.K. just won a whole a– Grammy while y’all are either calling for Will Smith’s head or crying about cancel culture. There are no consequences for white cishet men," one person argued, while another resounded, "I don’t want to hear anything else about Will Smith now that Louis C.K. not only was nominated but just won an award #GRAMMYs."

C.K. previously addressed his sexual misconduct in a 2017 statement, saying that he was "remorseful" of his actions and trying to learn from his mistakes.

"Now I'm aware of the extent of the impact of my actions," he added at the time, noting "the hardest regret to live with is what you've done to hurt someone else. And I can hardly wrap my head around the scope of hurt I brought on them." The comedian concluded that he would "step back and take a long time to listen."