EXCLUSIVE: Why Heartbroken Lori Loughlin Can't Let Go of Estranged Husband Mossimo Giannulli — Even After 'Years of Betrayal'
Dec. 2 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Lori Loughlin's estranged husband has long treated her like garbage, RadarOnline.com can reveal – and pals worry she's still under his spell.
According to insiders, the Full House alum, 61, is going through hell but refuses to put the boot in on Mossimo Giannulli, 62, even though she allegedly busted him for texting up a storm with other women behind her back.
Mossimo's Inappropriate Behavior Exposed
The high-profile pair's split comes almost five years after they both served prison time for their part in a now infamous college bribery scandal.
"It's becoming very apparent that Mossimo treated Lori like dirt for years. He was being inappropriate with other women and leaving her out in the cold with his business moves, too," said a source.
The couple admitted to paying a fixer $500,000 to help their daughters – Olivia Jade Giannulli, now 26, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 27 – get into the University of Southern California. Loughlin served two months behind bars, while the fashion mogul sat in the slammer for five months.
Friends and costars have rallied to the actress' side and blamed the famed clothing designer for screwing up the 28-year marriage and plunging Loughlin and their daughters into turmoil.
Pals Hoping Lori Won't Take Him Back
Now pals fear she may even patch things up with him.
Sources said her friends John Stamos, James Tupper and other longtime confidants are encouraging her in her divorce and to not look back.
Lori Can't Let Go
The insider said: "The issue though is that Lori still has this blind spot. She can't bring herself to hate Mossimo and even now she's still finding ways to defend him.
"He's got a real hold on her, even now. One excuse she keeps making is that he's going through some type of midlife crisis or post-prison trauma, which her friends and even their kids are dismissing as total BS and no excuse for destroying the marriage.
"Still, Lori's trying to see the good in him and is pushing hard for them to attend therapy together. It's like she can't let go, even after all the hurt and pain he's put her through."