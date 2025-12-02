EXCLUSIVE: Why Heartbroken Lori Loughlin Can't Let Go of Estranged Husband Mossimo Giannulli — Even After 'Years of Betrayal'

The high-profile pair's split comes almost five years after they both served prison time for their part in a now infamous college bribery scandal.

"It's becoming very apparent that Mossimo treated Lori like dirt for years. He was being inappropriate with other women and leaving her out in the cold with his business moves, too," said a source.

The couple admitted to paying a fixer $500,000 to help their daughters – Olivia Jade Giannulli, now 26, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 27 – get into the University of Southern California. Loughlin served two months behind bars, while the fashion mogul sat in the slammer for five months.

Friends and costars have rallied to the actress' side and blamed the famed clothing designer for screwing up the 28-year marriage and plunging Loughlin and their daughters into turmoil.