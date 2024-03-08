Lizzo's Accusers Hit Back at Singer's $84k Demand, Say it's an 'Overreach That Will Fall Flat': Lawyer
Lizzo's accusers have a message for the superstar after she demanded they pay her $84k in attorney fees, with their lawyer telling RadarOnline.com exclusively that her request "will fall flat."
As this outlet reported, Lizzo filed a motion this week, requesting a hefty fee from the former backup dancers suing her after a judge dropped two accusations against the superstar in their legal battle. She claimed Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez should pay the fees she acquired from her legal team to fight those two allegations — however, their attorney isn't so sure.
“There is literally a one percent chance this will be granted because they only got a fraction of a victory out of their motion, and in my experience, when nearly 100 percent of the case is still ongoing, the judge uses his discretion to deny these incremental requests, especially when the request is for fees covering 100 percent of their time. It’s obviously an overreach that will fall flat," Los Angeles attorney Ron Zambrano, a partner and Employment Litigation Chair at West Coast Employment Lawyers, told RadarOnline.com on Friday.
“The timeline as of now is based on appeals. They will appeal, then we’ll cross-appeal, so the judge has stayed the case for now pending those appeals, and that includes any hearings on the attorneys’ fees they are seeking.”
RadarOnline.com told you first — Davis, Williams, and Rodriguez filed a lawsuit against Lizzo and her Big GRRRL touring company, accusing the superstar of fostering a hostile and hyper-sexual work environment; and, now that the judge tossed two of their allegations ahead of the upcoming trial, she wants them to pay (literally).
"Defendants seek a portion of the total attorneys’ fees and costs incurred that are allocable to the claims dismissed, in the amount of $74,903.30. Defendants also seek an award of $9,825.80, representing the attorneys’ fees and costs that they have incurred and anticipate they will incur in connection with the instant Motion. Accordingly, Defendants respectfully request that the Court grant an award in the total sum of $84,729.10 against Plaintiffs," the singer's motion filed on March 6 read.
- 'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Drops $2.5 Million Lawsuit Against Ex-Lawyers Over Halfway House Treatment
- Marilyn Manson Ordered to Pay Ex-GF Evan Rachel Wood Six-Figure Sum After She Shut Down Majority of His Defamation Lawsuit
- Tekashi 6ix9ine Settles $68k Fight With Ex-Lawyers After They Dropped Him In Shooting Legal Battle
The lawsuit will move forward. Lizzo has already asked for a jury trial after denying the allegations. Zambrano also addressed the two dismissed allegations, stating that while some accusations were thrown out, there are plenty more.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"We’re very pleased with the judge’s ruling, and we absolutely consider it a victory on balance. He did dismiss a few allegations, including the meeting where Arianna was fat-shamed, the nude photo shoot, and dancers being forced to be on 'hold' while not on tour," he shared last week. "However, all the other claims remain, including sexual, religious and racial discrimination, sexual harassment, the demeaning visits to the Bananenbar in Amsterdam and Crazy Horse in Paris, false imprisonment, and assault. The ruling also rightfully signals that Lizzo -- or any celebrity -- is not insulated from this sort of reprehensible conduct merely because she is famous. We now look forward to conducting discovery and preparing the case for trial."