Lizzo's Accusers Hit Back at Singer's $84k Demand, Say it's an 'Overreach That Will Fall Flat': Lawyer

Lizzo's accusers have a message for the superstar after she demanded they pay her $84k in attorney fees, with their lawyer telling RadarOnline.com exclusively that her request "will fall flat."

As this outlet reported, Lizzo filed a motion this week, requesting a hefty fee from the former backup dancers suing her after a judge dropped two accusations against the superstar in their legal battle. She claimed Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez should pay the fees she acquired from her legal team to fight those two allegations — however, their attorney isn't so sure.