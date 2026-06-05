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Home > Exclusives > Liza Minelli
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EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minnelli's Not Write! Fans Fume Frail Legend's Autographed Books Are Forged

liza minnelli forged autograph books claims
Source: MEGA

Liza Minnelli fans are questioning whether signatures in her autographed books are genuine.

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June 5 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Carabet legend Liza Minnelli's fuming fans are accusing the frail Oscar winner of shilling supposedly "hand-signed" copies of her memoir that are actually inked by an autopen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Admirers have shelled out as much as $250 for autographed collectible editions of Minnelli's Kids, Wait Till You Hear This! However, some disgruntled customers are griping that the song and dance icon's signatures appear to be identical, raising suspicions that the 80-year-old may have used the digital device, which can handily replicate a person's John Hancock.

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Fans Question Authenticity Of Signatures

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Gareth Brown questioned the authenticity of signed copies of Liza Minnelli's memoir after noticing identical signatures.
Source: MEGA

Gareth Brown questioned the authenticity of signed copies of Liza Minnelli's memoir after noticing identical signatures.

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"When you see footage of Liza today in her own documentary [Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story], she is far too frail to have signed a handful of books this accurately, let alone hundreds," said Gareth Brown, who purchased a signed hardcover of the entertainment tell-all in a U.K. bookshop.

"I found there was much online discussion about this and many photographs of the signature, all of which look the same."

Some sleuths even claim they've used tracing paper to analyze multiple scrawls and confirm they're a match.

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Health Fears Shadow Signature Scandal

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AutographCOA CEO Justin Steffman said examples from Minnelli's memoir appeared to feature autopen-generated signatures.
Source: Jaxon / MEGA

AutographCOA CEO Justin Steffman said examples from Minnelli's memoir appeared to feature autopen-generated signatures.

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Damningly, Justin Steffman, CEO of autograph authentication service AutographCOA, maintained none of the examples he reviewed appear to have been signed by a human.

"It has sadly been common for many celebrities to sell signed merchandise featuring fake signatures," Steffman said. "So uncovering Liza Minnelli's memoir features what looks like autopen-signed autographs was no surprise."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the once-energetic performer – the daughter of uber talent Judy Garland and director Vincente Minnelli – has appeared increasingly feeble, triggering concerns that a lifetime of health woes may be catching up with her.

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Friends Fear For Liza's Future

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Concerns about Minnelli's health have resurfaced amid scrutiny surrounding signed editions of her memoir.
Source: AB1 / WENN.com / MEGA

Concerns about Minnelli's health have resurfaced amid scrutiny surrounding signed editions of her memoir.

The New York, New York singer has been to rehab five times since 1992, endured two hip replacements and a knee replacement, and had to relearn to walk and talk after battling brain inflammation in 2000.

At the 2022 Academy Awards, insiders said Liza looked bewildered as she presented a trophy in a wheelchair – she later claimed she was ordered to use the mobility aid.

More recently, Liza seemed to ramble at an L.A. event celebrating the release of her autobiography.

"She's in a bad way," a source observed. "People around her fear the end may be near."

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