EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minnelli's Not Write! Fans Fume Frail Legend's Autographed Books Are Forged

Carabet legend Liza Minnelli's fuming fans are accusing the frail Oscar winner of shilling supposedly "hand-signed" copies of her memoir that are actually inked by an autopen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Admirers have shelled out as much as $250 for autographed collectible editions of Minnelli's Kids, Wait Till You Hear This! However, some disgruntled customers are griping that the song and dance icon's signatures appear to be identical, raising suspicions that the 80-year-old may have used the digital device, which can handily replicate a person's John Hancock.