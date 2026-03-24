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Home > Royals News > Liza Minnelli
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EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minnelli Blasted Over Her Lady Gaga Oscars Moan After She Was Caught on Video 'Crippled' in Chair

Photo of Liza Minelli and Lady Gaga
Source: MEGA

Liza Minnelli has been facing backlash for her remarks about Lady Gaga regarding their joint Oscars appearance in 2022.

March 24 2026, Published 2:21 p.m. ET

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RadarOnline.com can reveal Liza Minnelli is under fire after critics accused her of taking an ill-judged swipe at Lady Gaga in her memoir, with backlash intensifying as fresh footage appeared to show the 80-year-old struggling to remain upright during a recent public appearance.

Minnelli made the comments against Gaga in her newly released autobiography Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, reflecting on her joint appearance with the 39-year-old at the Academy Awards, where she said she felt humiliated at being placed in a wheelchair rather than seated in a director's chair.

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Memoir Comments Reignite Oscars Controversy

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Photo of Liza Minelli and Lady Gaga
Source: ABC/YOUTUBE

Liza Minnelli faced backlash over comments about Lady Gaga.

The remarks have resurfaced following a memoir launch event at the Million Dollar Theater in Los Angeles, where Minnelli appeared disoriented and remained seated throughout – before she later canceled a scheduled New York appearance on doctor's orders.

Minnelli wrote in her book about the Oscars moment: "When I stumbled over a few words, Gaga, who was at my side, didn't miss a beat to play the kind-hearted hero for all the world to see.

"'I got you,' she said, leaning down over me."

She added Gaga later checked on her backstage, with Minnelli replying: "I'm a big fan," while noting she had learned to remain gracious under pressure.

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Photo of Liza Minelli
Source: MEGA

Minnelli reflected on the incident in her memoir.

But the remarks have now prompted a wave of criticism online, with some questioning Minnelli's portrayal of events.

One entertainment industry source told us: "People think it's unfair to frame Gaga that way. She was clearly trying to support her in a difficult moment."

Another added: "There's a sense that Liza is rewriting that night, especially given how vulnerable she now appears – it looks like she was in need of that wheelchair as she looked practically crippled at her latest public appearance."

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Memoir Launch Sparks Health Fears

Photo of Liza Minelli, Michael Feinstein and Vanessa Jade O’Neil
Source: @officiallizaminnelli/INSTAGRAM

Footage showed her struggling during a public appearance.

Footage from the Los Angeles event, where Minnelli appeared to spasm in her chair on stage, has fueled further concern.

Attendees described Minnelli as struggling to follow the conversation during a Q&A with longtime collaborator Michael Feinstein – at times appearing confused or losing her train of thought.

She responded to one question about overcoming challenges with the remark: "Don't we all," prompting some in the audience to say she was talking "nonsense."

Observers said the tone of the evening also shifted as Minnelli appeared to slump in her chair and required assistance to leave the stage.

One attendee said: "It stopped feeling like a celebration and started feeling uncomfortable. People were whispering about whether Liza should even be there."

Another source said: "Given what we saw, it's hard not to think the wheelchair at the Oscars may have been necessary."

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Photo of Liza Minelli
Source: MEGA

Minnelli canceled a scheduled New York engagement.

Online reaction has been particularly sharp, with trolls accusing Minnelli of hypocrisy.

One critic said: "She's complaining about being in a wheelchair, but now she looks like she might need one permanently."

Another added: "It makes Gaga look even better in hindsight – she handled that moment with kindness."

Minnelli has long been open about her health struggles, including past battles with addiction and ongoing mobility issues.

During her book talk event, she remained seated in a director's chair and was not seen walking on or off stage.

Despite moments of applause, including a brief musical duet, Minnelli appeared to struggle physically, at one point slumping forward before rallying as the finale played.

Afterwards, she announced she would miss a New York engagement on 23 March, saying on Instagram: "Hey Kids, Doctor Piro's orders, I'm sitting Monday out… I'm so sorry."

A source close to the production said: "The decision was made out of caution. Her doctors felt she needed rest after what happened on stage."

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