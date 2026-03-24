EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minnelli Blasted Over Her Lady Gaga Oscars Moan After She Was Caught on Video 'Crippled' in Chair

Minnelli made the comments against Gaga in her newly released autobiography Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, reflecting on her joint appearance with the 39-year-old at the Academy Awards , where she said she felt humiliated at being placed in a wheelchair rather than seated in a director's chair.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Liza Minnelli is under fire after critics accused her of taking an ill-judged swipe at Lady Gaga in her memoir, with backlash intensifying as fresh footage appeared to show the 80-year-old struggling to remain upright during a recent public appearance.

The remarks have resurfaced following a memoir launch event at the Million Dollar Theater in Los Angeles, where Minnelli appeared disoriented and remained seated throughout – before she later canceled a scheduled New York appearance on doctor's orders.

Minnelli wrote in her book about the Oscars moment: "When I stumbled over a few words, Gaga, who was at my side, didn't miss a beat to play the kind-hearted hero for all the world to see.

"'I got you,' she said, leaning down over me."

She added Gaga later checked on her backstage, with Minnelli replying: "I'm a big fan," while noting she had learned to remain gracious under pressure.