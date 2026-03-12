EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minnelli V Lady Gaga! How Singing and Acting Legend, 80, Still Holds Grudge Over Oscars Debacle

The 80-year-old Oscar winner alleged Gaga and the Academy forced her to appear onstage in a wheelchair.

Liza Minnelli is still nursing a grudge against Lady Gaga over a perceived diss at the 2022 Academy Awards, when the two divas presented the Best Picture award together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Liza Minnelli claimed in her memoir 'Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!' Lady Gaga and the Academy made her appear in a wheelchair while presenting Best Picture at the 2022 Oscars.

"I was inexplicably ordered – not even asked – to sit in a wheelchair or not appear at all," Minnelli claimed in her bombshell memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!

She said she'd proposed using a director's chair but "was told it was because of my age, and for safety reasons, because I might slip out of the director's chair, which was bulls--t."

Minnelli said sitting in the wheelchair meant she was too low to read the teleprompter.

"So when I stumbled over a few words, Gaga, who was at my side, didn't miss a beat to play the kindhearted hero for all the world to see," she wrote sarcastically.

"'I got you,' she said, leaning down over me."