Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Liza Minnelli
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minnelli V Lady Gaga! How Singing and Acting Legend, 80, Still Holds Grudge Over Oscars Debacle

liza minnelli lady gaga feud oscars debacle still brewing
Source: MEGA

Liza Minnelli still holds a grudge against Lady Gaga after their awkward Oscars moment sparked tension.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 12 2026, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Liza Minnelli is still nursing a grudge against Lady Gaga over a perceived diss at the 2022 Academy Awards, when the two divas presented the Best Picture award together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 80-year-old Oscar winner alleged Gaga and the Academy forced her to appear onstage in a wheelchair.

Article continues below advertisement

Liza Slams Gaga Oscars Moment

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Liza Minnelli claimed in her memoir 'Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!' Lady Gaga and the Academy made her appear in a wheelchair while presenting Best Picture at the 2022 Oscars.
Source: MEGA

Liza Minnelli claimed in her memoir 'Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!' Lady Gaga and the Academy made her appear in a wheelchair while presenting Best Picture at the 2022 Oscars.

Article continues below advertisement

"I was inexplicably ordered – not even asked – to sit in a wheelchair or not appear at all," Minnelli claimed in her bombshell memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!

She said she'd proposed using a director's chair but "was told it was because of my age, and for safety reasons, because I might slip out of the director's chair, which was bulls--t."

Minnelli said sitting in the wheelchair meant she was too low to read the teleprompter.

"So when I stumbled over a few words, Gaga, who was at my side, didn't miss a beat to play the kindhearted hero for all the world to see," she wrote sarcastically.

"'I got you,' she said, leaning down over me."

Article continues below advertisement

Liza Still Furious At Gaga

Article continues below advertisement
Four years after the 2022 Academy Awards moment, Minnelli is allegedly still upset over what she viewed as Gaga's condescending treatment onstage.
Source: MEGA

Four years after the 2022 Academy Awards moment, Minnelli is allegedly still upset over what she viewed as Gaga's condescending treatment onstage.

Article continues below advertisement

Four years later, the Liza With a Z star is still fuming over what she perceives as Gaga's condescending treatment, which has left the Abracadabra singer, 39, feeling devastated.

An insider said: "She idolizes Liza and swears she never meant to upset her. But Liza can't let it go. She felt so exposed and humiliated, and she blames Gaga as much as the organizers of the Oscars.

"It has been especially hard to get past it because it was her last night out in public – in some ways it feels like it soured her whole legacy, that's how hard she's taken it."

Article continues below advertisement

Liza Haunted By Oscars Humiliation

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Martin Short has been facing shattering grief after his daughter's devastating death at 42.

EXCLUSIVE: True Story of Martin Short's Shattering Grief as Daughter's Devastating Death at 42 Devours Distraught Funnyman

Christina Applegate's battle with MS has left the beloved sitcom star bedridden.

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Christina Applegate's Sad State — MS Has Left Beloved Sitcom Star Bedridden

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
An insider said Gaga, who idolizes Minnelli, feels devastated as the EGOT winner continues to relive the controversial 2022 Oscars incident.
Source: MEGA

An insider said Gaga, who idolizes Minnelli, feels devastated as the EGOT winner continues to relive the controversial 2022 Oscars incident.

The insider said the EGOT winner keeps reliving the episode over and over.

"It's haunting her. Liza is hypersensitive, and she's still very triggered by this whole thing," the source said.

According to our insiders, a public apology from Gaga might help, but even the psychic wound could be too deep for that.

"Poor Gaga has an uphill battle ahead of her if she really wants to fix this," said the source.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.