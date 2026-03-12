EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minnelli V Lady Gaga! How Singing and Acting Legend, 80, Still Holds Grudge Over Oscars Debacle
March 12 2026, Published 8:30 a.m. ET
Liza Minnelli is still nursing a grudge against Lady Gaga over a perceived diss at the 2022 Academy Awards, when the two divas presented the Best Picture award together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 80-year-old Oscar winner alleged Gaga and the Academy forced her to appear onstage in a wheelchair.
Liza Slams Gaga Oscars Moment
"I was inexplicably ordered – not even asked – to sit in a wheelchair or not appear at all," Minnelli claimed in her bombshell memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!
She said she'd proposed using a director's chair but "was told it was because of my age, and for safety reasons, because I might slip out of the director's chair, which was bulls--t."
Minnelli said sitting in the wheelchair meant she was too low to read the teleprompter.
"So when I stumbled over a few words, Gaga, who was at my side, didn't miss a beat to play the kindhearted hero for all the world to see," she wrote sarcastically.
"'I got you,' she said, leaning down over me."
Liza Still Furious At Gaga
Four years later, the Liza With a Z star is still fuming over what she perceives as Gaga's condescending treatment, which has left the Abracadabra singer, 39, feeling devastated.
An insider said: "She idolizes Liza and swears she never meant to upset her. But Liza can't let it go. She felt so exposed and humiliated, and she blames Gaga as much as the organizers of the Oscars.
"It has been especially hard to get past it because it was her last night out in public – in some ways it feels like it soured her whole legacy, that's how hard she's taken it."
Liza Haunted By Oscars Humiliation
The insider said the EGOT winner keeps reliving the episode over and over.
"It's haunting her. Liza is hypersensitive, and she's still very triggered by this whole thing," the source said.
According to our insiders, a public apology from Gaga might help, but even the psychic wound could be too deep for that.
"Poor Gaga has an uphill battle ahead of her if she really wants to fix this," said the source.