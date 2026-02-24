Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Liz Hurley Stands By Her Man — By Backing Billy Ray Cyrus Amid Public Bashing From His Ex

Source: MEGA

Feb. 24 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Billy Ray Cyrus' former bride Firerose has blasted him as an abusive jerk, and RadarOnline.com can reveal his current lover, Elizabeth Hurley, isn't letting the slam by the Aussie singer cool her steamy love-in with Miley Cyrus' dad.

The 60-year-old actress hooked up with the 64-year-old country boy last year and celebrated the new year with the hunk and her 23-year-old son, Damian. Sources said her romance with the Achy Breaky Heart crooner is going strong.

Firerose Drops Explosive Recording

Source: MEGA

Meanwhile, Firerose, who met Billy Ray when she was 22 and he was 26 years older on the set of his daughter Miley's Hannah Montana show, has slammed him as a selfish, cruel lout during their seven-month marriage.

Firerose, real name Johanna Hodges, released on social media a recording supposedly of him making light of her double mastectomy due to a high cancer risk from a malignant gene, yelling: "This ain't about your (cancer gene), this ain't about your surgeries – this is about you being a f--king, selfish b---h!"

But Hurley is apparently pooh-poohing her slams.

"Liz has seen the worst of the worst when it comes to scandals and bad romances, so she's not worried at all," said a source. "There are some of her friends who have had reservations about Billy, and this latest drama doesn't help. But she's brushed off Firerose as trying [to capitalize on] Billy now that he's back on the A-list."

Liz Laughs Off Narcissism Claims

Source: MEGA

As the source noted, while Firerose's "social media is all about narcissistic behavior, which is a very serious issue... there isn't an A-lister who hasn't been accused of narcissism. It's comical that she thinks she knows more about men than Liz, [who has] dated the best and the worst, all with a smile on her face. No one's going to get in the way of her fun with Billy."

As Hurley has said about her romance with Billy: "We are very happy together."

