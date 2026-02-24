EXCLUSIVE: Liz Hurley Stands By Her Man — By Backing Billy Ray Cyrus Amid Public Bashing From His Ex

Meanwhile, Firerose, who met Billy Ray when she was 22 and he was 26 years older on the set of his daughter Miley's Hannah Montana show, has slammed him as a selfish, cruel lout during their seven-month marriage.

Firerose, real name Johanna Hodges, released on social media a recording supposedly of him making light of her double mastectomy due to a high cancer risk from a malignant gene, yelling: "This ain't about your (cancer gene), this ain't about your surgeries – this is about you being a f--king, selfish b---h!"

But Hurley is apparently pooh-poohing her slams.

"Liz has seen the worst of the worst when it comes to scandals and bad romances, so she's not worried at all," said a source. "There are some of her friends who have had reservations about Billy, and this latest drama doesn't help. But she's brushed off Firerose as trying [to capitalize on] Billy now that he's back on the A-list."