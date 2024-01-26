'That Ship Has Sailed': Lisa Vanderpump Reveals She and Ex-BFF Kyle Richards Still Don't Talk
Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump said she and her ex-best friend Kyle Richards are busy living their own lives and have no interest in rekindling their friendship.
The Bravolebrity revealed she hasn't spoken to Richards when asked about the reality star's separation from Mauricio Umansky, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"I think that ship has sailed," Vanderpump shared on Thursday's episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. "I think she knows how I feel. I've been very honest about that."
As we previously reported, the two had a falling out after Vanderpump denied leaking information and being behind a negative story about her co-star Dorit Kemsley.
She confirmed her bond with Richards remains estranged while noting there is no bad blood between the two.
"Now, I have seen Mauricio," Vanderpump shared with the ladies. "I saw him at Dancing With the Stars, so I kicked him in the a--."
"I felt very sad for her because I know Kyle really held her marriage very close and near," she said. "It was very, very important to her, and she always kinda gave the impression of everything being perfect whether it was or it wasn't. I think it's a shame, I really do. I hope they find their way back to each other."
Richards and Umansky exchanged their vows in January 1997 and share three daughters together.
Richards previously expressed her gratitude after Vanderpump showed her support at BravoCon 2023. "I really appreciated her words. That was very, very kind of her."
"Lisa also has a long marriage and a successful marriage," Richards said of her former pal who married Ken Todd in 1982.
Richards more recently confirmed that she and Umansky are taking things one "day at a time" and still are cohabiting after they called it quits for now following 27 years of marriage.
"We get along. Our girls never grew up with fighting in the house and it's still not like that. We just don't argue," she said. "It's just trying to work through things and taking it slowly."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Richards and Umansky previously denied rumors they were divorcing, admitting they had a rough year they both deemed the "most challenging" of their marriage.
"But we both love and respect each other tremendously," they said. "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."