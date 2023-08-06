Possible Link Between Pop Smoke's Murder and the Dead Body Found in Malibu Barrel, Police Investigate
Authorities are investigating a possible connection between the murder of rapper Pop Smoke and a disturbing discovery on a beach in Malibu, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The naked body of a man identified as Javonnta Murphy was found inside a barrel that washed ashore on Monday, July 31. Shockingly, Javonnta is the brother of Jaquan Murphy, one of the individuals arrested in connection with Pop Smoke's murder in 2020.
Jaquan initially faced charges of attempted murder in relation to Pop Smoke's death but was later cleared. However, he is currently awaiting trial for an unrelated murder in Los Angeles County.
According to TMZ, sources from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department revealed that the investigators are now exploring the possibility that Javonnta's murder might be a retaliation killing for Pop Smoke's death.
While it is not their only theory, it is allegedly one they are delving into.
RadarOnline.com has discovered the official report surrounding Javonnta's death will be pending for four to six months due to the doctor requesting toxicology results.
A beachgoer stumbled upon the 55-gallon drum containing his body floating along the coast near the 23200 block of Pacific Coast Highway around 10:27 AM, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
With the help of local lifeguards, the barrel was pulled ashore, and those on the scene were shocked to see the 32-year-old's naked body inside. It is still unknown how long the container had been floating.
"At about 8 p.m., there's a high tide here, and there's a possibility that the container could have come in from the ocean and then got stuck in the lagoon — but we don't know," explained Lt. Hugo Reynaga.
"It didn't look decomposed or like it had been there for a long time," he clarified.
Details regarding Pop Smoke's murder shook the music industry and his fans.
The rising star was shot and killed during a home invasion in Los Angeles in February 2020. The incident sent shockwaves around the country, as Pop Smoke's career was on a rapid ascent, with his unique style and energetic performances gaining him a large fan base.
The investigation into Pop Smoke's murder has been ongoing, and while multiple arrests have been made, the case is far from closed.
The possibility that Javonnta murder may be connected to the rapper's death opens up a new avenue for law enforcement to explore.
Retaliation killings are not uncommon in cases involving violence and criminal activity, and investigators are actively looking into this angle to uncover any potential leads.
Malibu, known for its pristine beaches and luxurious homes, has now become the backdrop for a disturbing crime scene.
The shocking discovery of Javonnta's body inside a barrel has reportedly left locals and visitors alike in disbelief. The tranquil atmosphere of the beach has been shattered by the dark mystery surrounding these events.
