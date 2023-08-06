Possible Link Between Pop Smoke's Murder and the Dead Body Found in Malibu Barrel, Police Investigate

Jaquan initially faced charges of attempted murder in relation to Pop Smoke's death but was later cleared. However, he is currently awaiting trial for an unrelated murder in Los Angeles County.

According to TMZ, sources from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department revealed that the investigators are now exploring the possibility that Javonnta's murder might be a retaliation killing for Pop Smoke's death.

While it is not their only theory, it is allegedly one they are delving into.