Rapper Bashar Jackson, known by his stage name, Pop Smoke, was shot to death by unknown assailants at a house owned by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

In a statement to Radar, the Los Angeles Police Department revealed that the home invasion and killing took place at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, at the “Meet the Woo” rapper’s Hollywood Hills home, which he was reportedly renting from Mellencamp, 38, and her husband.

He was 20 years old.

“An unknown number of suspects with masks entered the residence and shot the victim, a black male in his 20s,” the LAPD statement read. “The victim was transported a local hospital by a fire department and was later pronounced dead.”

Hour after the news of his death was revealed, Mellencamp posted a tribute to the rapper with a photo of a red heart on a black background.

“Early this am we were informed by a 3rd party leasing and management company overseeing a rental home we own in Los Angeles that a shooting had taken place at the property,” Mellencamp wrote. “Foremost, we would like to extend our prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss of life.”

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection to the case.

Pop Smoke was an up-and-coming rapper who collaborated with big industry names such as Drake and Travis Scott.

One of his hit songs “Welcome to the Party,” was released over the summer.

The late rapper had plans to go on tour in March, beginning in San Francisco.

Pop Smoke joins a long list of rappers who died of gunshot-inflicted wounds.

On June 18, 2018, XXXTentacion was assassinated while in his car in Deerfield Beach, Florida. On March 31, 2019, Nipsey Hussle was shot at least 10 times while in the parking lot of his store, Marathon Clothing, in Los Angeles.

Following news of his death, fans and friends took to social media to mourn.

“Pop Smoke was 20 years oldddddd… and so f**kin nice…. and talented!!!!!! i am sooooo SORRY!!!! this so sad… wow wow… what is happening.. f**kin wow,” singer Kehlani wrote on Twitter.

Fellow rapper, Purp also took to Twitter to write: “Rip Pop Smoke, so young man.”