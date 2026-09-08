EXCLUSIVE: Lindsay Clancy Jury Fight Explodes After Mistrial — Boston Globe Demands Access to Juror Inquiries

The legal battle surrounding Lindsay Clancy's criminal case is far from over following the dramatic mistrial – with the Boston Globe now going to court to demand public access to questioning involving jurors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC filed a motion on September 4 asking Brockton Superior Court to permit the public to attend inquiries of jurors conducted by the judge, prosecutors, and Clancy's defense team.