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EXCLUSIVE: Lily Phillips' Stalker Terror — Rage-Bait X-Rated Star Targeted at Home By Fan In His 40s As She's Hit With Lewd Offers on the Streets Every Day

Photo of Lily Phillips
Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram

Lily Phillips has opened up about an alleged 'terrifying' fan interaction.

June 30 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

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Lily Phillips has revealed the frightening reality of life as an adult entertainer, saying a man in his 40s appeared outside her home in the middle of the night – while she also faces explicit propositions from strangers whenever she goes out in public.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 24-year-old X-rated star spoke about the darker side of fame on Australia's reality series Turned On: Dirty Sexy Money, where she discussed obsessive fan behavior, fears about stalking, and the precautions she now takes to protect her safety.

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Lily Phillips' 'Terrifying' Doorstep Ordeal

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Photo of Lily Phillips
Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram

Lily Phillips revealed the frightening reality of her adult career.

Phillips reflected on how her growing profile has increased unwanted attention, explaining she has strengthened security around her home while trying to maintain boundaries between her public career and private life.

The conversation came as she caught up with fellow adult performer Annie Knight, whose home had recently been broken into, prompting Phillips to revisit her own experiences.

Speaking on the program, Phillips said stalking was among her greatest fears after an alarming encounter at her front door.

"Before a middle-aged guy had shown up at my door, it had only really been young adults, which I can understand – they would just want to have a laugh and show up at my house," she noted.

"But when it was the middle of the night and a guy in his 40s showed up and was 'Just asking to say hello' on my (doorbell) camera, it was terrifying.

"Obviously, for any 24-year-old woman living alone, this is super scary, but it's especially scary when I work in the adult industry because I didn't have a clue what his intentions were and if things would escalate. Luckily, they didn't."

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Fame Fuels Fear

Photo of Lily Phillips and Annie Knight
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

Fellow adult star Annie Knight experienced a recent break-in at her residence.

Phillips said the incident marked a change from previous encounters, which had largely involved younger people turning up at her home as a prank, making the appearance of an older stranger feel significantly more threatening.

She said increasing recognition had made the possibility of stalking harder to ignore.

Phillips added: "I think it definitely has become more of a concern since my profile has grown. I try to use my platform to put as much of my personality out there for people to connect with me, but this is a recipe for fans to create parasocial relationships with me."

The creator – renowned for her rage-bait s-x stunts including orgies – explained she now avoids revealing personal details such as her home address, daily routines or information about relatives.

She also relies on security measures including staff, gated properties and privacy fencing, while refusing inappropriate requests and declining to share private contact information with followers.

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Strict Safety Measures

Photo of Lily Phillips
Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram

Phillips discussed stalking fears on an Australian reality series.

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Phillips said she believed her precautions had become necessary because of the attention surrounding her work, but added they also reflected wider concerns many women face about personal safety.

She stressed the overwhelming majority of supporters respected professional boundaries despite the actions of a small minority.

Phillips added: "Most fans are respectful and understand that the relationship is professional."

But she also described the lewd assumptions she regularly encounters from members of the public.

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Photo of Lily Phillips
Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram

Phillips utilized gated properties and heavy privacy fencing.

Phillips said: "Every time I go out in public, at least one person asks if they can sleep with me... I think there's a misconception that because I'm a s-x worker who has s-x with members of the public as part of my work, I'm constantly available or interested in doing that in my personal life 24/7."

Phillips argued public visibility should never be mistaken for consent to intrusive behavior.

She added: "Choosing a public career does mean accepting public interest in your work, but it doesn't mean consenting to harassment, invasions of privacy, or losing the ability to have a private life. We still have the same basic need for safety, personal space, and relationships that aren't defined by our public persona."

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