EXCLUSIVE: Lily Phillips' Stalker Terror — Rage-Bait X-Rated Star Targeted at Home By Fan In His 40s As She's Hit With Lewd Offers on the Streets Every Day

Phillips reflected on how her growing profile has increased unwanted attention, explaining she has strengthened security around her home while trying to maintain boundaries between her public career and private life.

The conversation came as she caught up with fellow adult performer Annie Knight, whose home had recently been broken into, prompting Phillips to revisit her own experiences.

Speaking on the program, Phillips said stalking was among her greatest fears after an alarming encounter at her front door.

"Before a middle-aged guy had shown up at my door, it had only really been young adults, which I can understand – they would just want to have a laugh and show up at my house," she noted.

"But when it was the middle of the night and a guy in his 40s showed up and was 'Just asking to say hello' on my (doorbell) camera, it was terrifying.

"Obviously, for any 24-year-old woman living alone, this is super scary, but it's especially scary when I work in the adult industry because I didn't have a clue what his intentions were and if things would escalate. Luckily, they didn't."