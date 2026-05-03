EXCLUSIVE: How a Hit Liam Payne Song About Drunken Balcony Fall 'Predicted' His Death Five Years Before Drug-Addled Singer Plunged to His End
May 3 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Liam Payne is at the center of a haunting new revelation one of his smash tunes appeared to foreshadow his death – after its songwriter revealed the track was inspired by a real-life drunken balcony fall eerily similar to the circumstances in which the 31-year-old died.
Live Forever, released by Payne in 2019, was written by Samuel Preston, 44, following his own near-fatal accident in Denmark in 2017.
Liam Payne Death and Eerie Song Parallels
Payne – who rose to global fame with boyband One Direction – died in 2024 after a drug-crazed plunge from a hotel balcony in Argentina.
The tragedy has since cast new light on the Live Forever track's origins and lyrics.
Preston said the parallels between the song's backstory and Payne's death were deeply unsettling.
He added: "(I gave the song to Liam) and then he falls off a balcony and dies. There are certain things that happen in your life where you just cannot believe this is a real set of circumstances."
Preston Shaken by Troubling Symmetry
A source told us Preston had been left shaken by what they described as an "uncanny and deeply troubling symmetry" between art and reality.
They said: "For Preston, this song was never meant to be prophetic – it was a personal reflection on survival. But seeing those same themes echoed in Liam's death has left him grappling with a sense of disbelief and unease.
"It's the kind of coincidence that feels almost too stark to process, especially given the emotional weight both men carried in their lives."
Preston, who fronted rock group The Ordinary Boys, also reflected on Payne's character, describing a connection rooted in shared struggles.
He said: "(Liam was a) very funny, sweet, kind guy. Misunderstood. A great talent.
"I saw a lot of him in me, because we both suffered. I massively wish I'd been able to do more. But as for some kind of intervention, I don't think I had that role in his life."
Songwriter Intended Track as Cautionary Tale
The songwriter suggested he had hoped his Live Forever track might serve as a cautionary tale.
Preston said: "(Live Forever) was me trying to say, 'Look, man, this thing happened to me.' "But it's hard to give people advice if they're not ready to receive it."
Preston's own fall occurred after he consumed large amounts of Champagne and tumbled from a second-floor hotel balcony, leaving him with multiple broken bones and a punctured lung.
Doctors initially warned he might never walk again.
He spent six months in a wheelchair and underwent extensive surgery, with metal plates inserted in his body to stabilize his injuries.
Recovery Trauma and Lasting Imprints
Another source close to Preston said the experience shaped not only the song but the trajectory of his life.
They added: "That period was defined by dread and physical trauma for Samuel, and also by a psychological aftermath.
"His recovery was long and complicated, and it left a lasting imprint on his work.
"Live Forever carried a warning born out of lived experience – one that now resonates in a way no one could have anticipated."
Following the accident, Preston developed a dependency on painkillers, which led to a period of drug addiction he later described as marked by "dread and horror."
He ultimately overcame the addiction after enduring a difficult withdrawal process, emerging sober but profoundly changed by the ordeal.
Payne's death shocked fans worldwide, and left singer Cheryl – the mother of their son Bear – "shaken to her core," sources told us at the time of his shock passing.