EXCLUSIVE: How a Hit Liam Payne Song About Drunken Balcony Fall 'Predicted' His Death Five Years Before Drug-Addled Singer Plunged to His End 

Live Forever, released by Payne in 2019, was written by Samuel Preston, 44, following his own near-fatal accident in Denmark in 2017.

Liam Payne is at the center of a haunting new revelation one of his smash tunes appeared to foreshadow his death – after its songwriter revealed the track was inspired by a real-life drunken balcony fall eerily similar to the circumstances in which the 31-year-old died.

Liam Payne recorded the track in 2019 for his debut solo album.

He added: "(I gave the song to Liam) and then he falls off a balcony and dies. There are certain things that happen in your life where you just cannot believe this is a real set of circumstances."

Preston said the parallels between the song's backstory and Payne's death were deeply unsettling.

The tragedy has since cast new light on the Live Forever track's origins and lyrics.

Payne – who rose to global fame with boyband One Direction – died in 2024 after a drug-crazed plunge from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

The songwriter described the parallels between his accident and Payne’s death as unsettling.

A source told us Preston had been left shaken by what they described as an "uncanny and deeply troubling symmetry" between art and reality.

They said: "For Preston, this song was never meant to be prophetic – it was a personal reflection on survival. But seeing those same themes echoed in Liam's death has left him grappling with a sense of disbelief and unease.

"It's the kind of coincidence that feels almost too stark to process, especially given the emotional weight both men carried in their lives."

Preston, who fronted rock group The Ordinary Boys, also reflected on Payne's character, describing a connection rooted in shared struggles.

He said: "(Liam was a) very funny, sweet, kind guy. Misunderstood. A great talent.

"I saw a lot of him in me, because we both suffered. I massively wish I'd been able to do more. But as for some kind of intervention, I don't think I had that role in his life."