Liam Payne
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Liam Payne 'Didn't Have to Die' — Accused Drug Supplier Slams Hotel Staff's Actions Before Late Singer's Fatal Plunge

Liam Payne 'didn't have to die,' according to Ezequiel David Pereyra, who is accused of selling drugs to the late singer.
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne 'didn't have to die,' according to Ezequiel David Pereyra, who is accused of selling drugs to the late singer.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 30 2025, Published 10:15 a.m. ET

Haunting new photos have emerged from Liam Payne's final hours alive in Buenos Aires – and a hotel cleaner at the center of the tragedy said it was all the hotel's fault and that the star's death didn't have to happen, RadarOnline.com can reveal

Stills from the hotel's CCTV footage show Payne, 31, passed out in the lobby of Argentina's CasaSur Palermo hotel just hours before he fell from the balcony of this third-floor room on Oct. 16, 2024.

The photos come on the heels of previously published pix of booze, drugs and chaos in his trashed room.

Liam's Heartbreaking Death

Ezequiel David Pereyra claimed hotel staff ignored Liam Payne's collapse before his fatal fall.
Source: MEGA

Ezequiel David Pereyra claimed hotel staff ignored Liam Payne's collapse before his fatal fall.

Ezequiel David Pereyra, 22, is currently locked up in Marcos Paz prison, accused of supplying cocaine to the former One Direction singer. But from behind bars, he's pointing the finger at his former bosses.

"They let him do whatever he wanted because he was making them triple the money," said Pereyra. "The biggest mistake was not calling an ambulance when he passed out in the lobby. They carried him to his room like a sack of potatoes. If they'd acted differently, Liam could have been saved."

Toxicology reports showed cocaine, alcohol and an antidepressant in Liam's system.

Prosecutors said hotel cameras caught staff dragging an unconscious Payne to his room.
Source: MEGA

Prosecutors said hotel cameras caught staff dragging an unconscious Payne to his room.

According to Pereyra, staff at the upscale lodgings moved Payne to his room instead of seeking medical help because his condition was a bad look for other guests checking in.

"They only called police after they left him alone," he said. "By then it was too late."

At that point, Payne was unable to stand "due to the consumption of various substances," prosecutors claim.

And hotel cameras recorded him being dragged unconscious from the lobby by three staffers.

Shocking Allegations Against The Hotel

Former hotel worker Pereyra alleged staff allowed Payne's reckless final hours.
Source: MEGA

Former hotel worker Pereyra alleged staff allowed Payne's reckless final hours.

Pereyra is one of two former hotel employees charged in the case for selling Payne cocaine in the days before his death. Manslaughter charges against three other staffers have been dropped.

Pereyra's story paints a grim picture of Liam's final hours, with hotel staff allegedly turning a blind eye as the pop star chugged whiskey and used drugs in both private and public areas of the hotel.

"I'm not a dealer," insisted Pereyra. "I was told to do whatever Liam wanted. The hotel knew what was happening."

