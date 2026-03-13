EXCLUSIVE: How Lewis Hamilton is Fueling Kim Kardashian's Rivalry With Little Sister Kendall Jenner
March 13 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Kim Kardashian is all revved up over her new romance with F1 champ Lewis Hamilton, but insiders said it's sparked tension with little sis Kendall Jenner.
While the supermodel is offering Kardashian advice on how to handle the racetrack Romeo, Kardashian's telling Jenner to steer clear and tune up her own love life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kendall Warns Kim About Hamilton
"There have always been rumors that Kendall and Hamilton hooked up years ago. She swears that never happened, but there's no denying they have a long history," a source said.
"They have been party pals for years and Kendall knows a lot of the dirt on him. That's why she feels like it's her duty to warn Kim to keep her feelings in check. She's not telling Kim to drop Lewis. She just wants her to keep the whole relationship rightsized."
Jenner, 30, and Hamilton, 41, first made headlines in 2015 when they were spotted together at the Monaco Grand Prix and also enjoyed outings in London and New York.
Hamilton, star of the Netflix series Formula 1: Drive to Survive, has also been linked to Nicole Scherzinger, Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, Rita Ora, Sofia Richie, Nicki Minaj, Shakira and Sofia Vergara.
Kim Kardashian Goes Public With Hamilton
Meanwhile, Jenner has bounced between relationships with Harry Styles, A$AP Rocky, and several pro athletes.
SKIMS founder Kardashian, 45, has focused on raising her four kids with ex Kanye West since their divorce was finalized in 2022.
She kept her romance with Hamilton low-key at first, meeting up with him in England and Paris, before the two went public at the Super Bowl on Feb. 3.
Kim, Kendall Clash Over Hamilton
Jenner shared their VIP suite and stood awkwardly behind the couple, holding hands with pal Hailey Bieber, when her ex Bad Bunny, whom she dated in 2023, performed during the halftime show.
"Kim did not react well at all to Kendall's little speech and accused her of being jealous," said the source.
"She's riding this great high, and she's very offended that Kendall thinks she can't handle herself with Lewis. She says she's a grown-a-- woman who does not need her permanently single sister trying to ruin her fun."