EXCLUSIVE: How Lewis Hamilton is Fueling Kim Kardashian's Rivalry With Little Sister Kendall Jenner

"There have always been rumors that Kendall and Hamilton hooked up years ago. She swears that never happened, but there's no denying they have a long history," a source said.

"They have been party pals for years and Kendall knows a lot of the dirt on him. That's why she feels like it's her duty to warn Kim to keep her feelings in check. She's not telling Kim to drop Lewis. She just wants her to keep the whole relationship rightsized."

Jenner, 30, and Hamilton, 41, first made headlines in 2015 when they were spotted together at the Monaco Grand Prix and also enjoyed outings in London and New York.

Hamilton, star of the Netflix series Formula 1: Drive to Survive, has also been linked to Nicole Scherzinger, Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, Rita Ora, Sofia Richie, Nicki Minaj, Shakira and Sofia Vergara.