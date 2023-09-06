'Very Sad': LeBron James Trashed by Fiancée of Slain Journalist Jamal Khashoggi For Saudi Arabia Trip

The fiancée of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi slam dunked NBA great LeBron James for his high-profile and potentially profitable visit to Saudi Arabia, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Hatice Cengiz, who was set to marry Khashoggi the same year he was murdered upon the orders of Saudi ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin-Salman (MBS), called out James and other sports figures for shilling in a country notorious for human rights violations.

“Another disappointing development. It is important to remember that athletes are not just athletes,” Cengiz told RadarOnline.com in an exclusive interview. “They have a lot of fans following them. It is very sad to see that these people forget that they are also morally exemplary while making their choices."