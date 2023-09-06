'Very Sad': LeBron James Trashed by Fiancée of Slain Journalist Jamal Khashoggi For Saudi Arabia Trip
The fiancée of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi slam dunked NBA great LeBron James for his high-profile and potentially profitable visit to Saudi Arabia, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Hatice Cengiz, who was set to marry Khashoggi the same year he was murdered upon the orders of Saudi ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin-Salman (MBS), called out James and other sports figures for shilling in a country notorious for human rights violations.
“Another disappointing development. It is important to remember that athletes are not just athletes,” Cengiz told RadarOnline.com in an exclusive interview. “They have a lot of fans following them. It is very sad to see that these people forget that they are also morally exemplary while making their choices."
King James shocked fans when he was spotted shooting hoops in Saudi Arabia this week — only months after making a tongue-in-cheek social media comment about a string of superstar athletes getting paid seven-figure stipends to show off their skills in the oil-rich nation.
The 38-year-old basketball phenom used a GIF of Tom Hank’s Forrest Gump character in a full sprint to demonstrate how quick he would be to accept the $776 million invitation the Saudis made to Kylian Mbappe, the speedy French soccer star.
Mbappe turned down the offer and many thought James was immune from the so-called Saudi blood money since the L.A. Laker’s power forward is worth an estimated $1 billion.
Images of James, released this week, showing him in the Saudi capital of Riyadh shooting hoops in the gymnasium with a banner screaming “Welcome to Arabia” and “Ministry of Sport” strategically placed behind him sent many fans into a tizzy.
Another X post showed James strolling out of a building followed by a gaggle of Saudi men in traditional checkered head scarfs and white dress robes.
It is unknown if James is following the footsteps of other sports superstars banking big bucks to join a Saudi team. Soccer greats, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi received multi-million-dollar deals propping up the Saudi regime along with golfers Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson who play in the county’s LIV Golf.
Cengiz recently blasted the PGA Tour in June when it partnered up with LIV to create a mega company that also included the PGA European Tour.
“It shows there are no limits to what money can buy. It seems our cherished principles of justice are for sale,” Cengiz told RadarOnline.com at the time. “No one has stood up for what they know in their hearts is right. This must be stopped so that we do not lose our humanity for the sake of sport and profits.”
MBS became a pariah on U.S. soil when he allegedly ordered a hit on Khashoggi, an American writer for the Washington Post and a ferocious critic of the crown prince.
Khashoggi was slaughtered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018. His remains have never been found.