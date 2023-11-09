LaVar and LeMelo Ball Dragged to Federal Court by Former Business Partner Over $100 Million Sneaker Deal

The co-founder of Big Baller Brand has filed a bombshell federal trademark infringement lawsuit against NBA standout LaMelo Ball and his parents, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

A raging Gregory Alan Foster claims LeMelo and his parents, LaVar and Tina Ball inked a $100 million sneaker deal with Puma blatantly using a trademark that closely resembles the one he created when he was working with the now famous basketball clan.

Foster, who was once good pals with LaVar, claims he was expelled from the family business in 2019 during a dispute over the distribution of the cash generated by the family brand — which now has an estimated worth of $200 million.