Lauren Sánchez's Bare Butt Steals the Spotlight in Tiny Swimsuit During Ocean Dive — Leaving Fans Ready to Hit the Gym
July 8 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Lauren Sánchez's devotion to workouts is well known, and Jeff Bezos' wife proved her devotion to glute exercises really paid off in a new photo in a tiny swimsuit baring her behind, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former TV news reporter, 56, flaunted her famous curves in a white swimsuit as she went on an ocean dive in Fiji to explore the health of coral reefs, sending pulses pounding in the process.
Lauren Sánchez Takes Fans on a Diving Trip
Sánchez donned a white one-piece as she was seen diving below the Pacific Ocean's surface with a pair of freediving fins on her feet and a snorkel in the graceful photo she shared on Instagram.
The billionaire's bride showed off her bare derriere in the swimsuit as her backside and legs rippled with muscles, the result of hours in the gym maintaining her enviable figure.
Lauren Sánchez Is Working to Protect Marine Life
Sánchez explained that her mission was more than just a thirst trap, as she explored the Fijian seafloor to learn more about its extraordinary marine habitats as part of a new philanthropic initiative.
"I had to see it for myself. These reefs in Fiji are some of the most biodiverse ecosystems on the planet. And what’s underneath this water is extraordinary. Schools of fish. Sea turtles. Reef sharks. An entire world," the former Good Day L.A. personality began in the caption.
"That’s exactly why the Bezos Earth Fund is helping protect it. We’re helping local communities in Fiji care for these waters and supporting the goal to protect and sustainably manage 30% of the ocean," Sánchez continued as she included close-up videos of the colorful coral on the sea floor.
Lauren Sánchez Is Famous For Her Curvy Figure
Sánchez declared about her undersea dive, "Protecting the ocean is about ensuring the marine life thrives and supporting the people who depend on it every day, safeguarding a way of life that has endured for generations. It’s about protecting both the life beneath the surface and the communities that call these waters home.
She added, "The ocean keeps our planet alive. It’s worth protecting."
While many fans in the comments section applauded her mission, others were incredibly impressed with her fit figure.
Lauren Sánchez Compared to a 'Mermaid'
"Looks like a mermaid," one person raved in the comments about how effortlessly Sánchez moved through the water.
"What an experience! But also, note to self, I need to get my butt to the gym, literally," a second fan observed about Sánchez's impressive backside.
"That's the aquarium in her living room," a third user joked about how her immense wealth, as Amazon founder Bezos, whom she married in June 2025, is worth north of $250billion.
A fourth fan called Sánchez a "magical beauty," while a fifth left the comment, "You continue to amaze me! So athletic and adventuresome."
Sánchez showed her love of the water in a celebratory post marking her first wedding anniversary to Bezos on June 27.
She shared a photo of a pink sunset reflecting off the sea with the simple caption, "Home is wherever I’m with you. 6.27.25," to mark their special day.