Lauren Sánchez's Bare Butt Steals the Spotlight in Tiny Swimsuit During Ocean Dive — Leaving Fans Ready to Hit the Gym

The former TV news reporter, 56, flaunted her famous curves in a white swimsuit as she went on an ocean dive in Fiji to explore the health of coral reefs, sending pulses pounding in the process.

Lauren Sánchez 's devotion to workouts is well known, and Jeff Bezos ' wife proved her devotion to glute exercises really paid off in a new photo in a tiny swimsuit baring her behind, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The billionaire's bride showed off her bare derriere in the swimsuit as her backside and legs rippled with muscles, the result of hours in the gym maintaining her enviable figure.

Sánchez donned a white one-piece as she was seen diving below the Pacific Ocean's surface with a pair of freediving fins on her feet and a snorkel in the graceful photo she shared on Instagram .

Sánchez explained that her mission was more than just a thirst trap, as she explored the Fijian seafloor to learn more about its extraordinary marine habitats as part of a new philanthropic initiative.

"I had to see it for myself. These reefs in Fiji are some of the most biodiverse ecosystems on the planet. And what’s underneath this water is extraordinary. Schools of fish. Sea turtles. Reef sharks. An entire world," the former Good Day L.A. personality began in the caption.

"That’s exactly why the Bezos Earth Fund is helping protect it. We’re helping local communities in Fiji care for these waters and supporting the goal to protect and sustainably manage 30% of the ocean," Sánchez continued as she included close-up videos of the colorful coral on the sea floor.