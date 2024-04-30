Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Lauren Sanchez Accused of Ripping Off Children's Book From Ex-Yoga Teacher, Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, is reportedly being accused of copyright infringement by her former private yoga instructor, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Alanna Zabel claimed that her children's book, Dharma Kitty Goes to Mars, was ripped off by the philanthropist for her own upcoming book, The Fly Who Flew To Space.

The yoga teacher alleged that she shared details of her book with Sanchez and Bezos over several months in 2022, hoping to collaborate with them for charitable purposes through the Bezos Earth Fund and Bezos Academy, she told Daily Mail.