Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Lauren Sanchez Accused of Ripping Off Children's Book From Ex-Yoga Teacher, Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit
Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, is reportedly being accused of copyright infringement by her former private yoga instructor, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Alanna Zabel claimed that her children's book, Dharma Kitty Goes to Mars, was ripped off by the philanthropist for her own upcoming book, The Fly Who Flew To Space.
The yoga teacher alleged that she shared details of her book with Sanchez and Bezos over several months in 2022, hoping to collaborate with them for charitable purposes through the Bezos Earth Fund and Bezos Academy, she told Daily Mail.
"Throughout the years I not only gave Lauren copies of my self-published children's books, but also spoke about my children's books during our yoga sessions," Zabel said.
She recalled becoming close with Sanchez and said they even had discussions about Zabel helping the media personality write her own children's books.
"We discussed an idea of me helping her write a children's book, with her brother Michael involved in the conversations, as he was her manager at that time," Zabel explained.
She said that when Sanchez announced her book, shortly after their last contact, she was upset to discover the alleged striking similarities to her work.
Zabel sent two cease and desist letters to Sanchez as well as emails and messages on Instagram but said she received no response. Bezos' office did allegedly acknowledge receiving an email, she noted.
Her attorney is now preparing a complaint to file against Sanchez, she told Daily Mail.
"I'm deeply offended, and I am taking legal action with the book," she said. "I am giving them until the end of the month to respond [to the cease and desist] before filing the official complaint."
The yoga teacher began privately teaching Sanchez yoga in 2007, but allegedly quit in 2009 because of nonstop "gossiping."
"I ended up quitting working for her shortly after her 40th birthday party because I just couldn't handle her personality anymore," she said, adding that she and Sanchez had remained on good terms.
Zabel has also worked with Adam Levine, and RadarOnline.com reported exclusively in September 2022 that she accused the Maroon 5 frontman of sending her inappropriate text messages.
Her latest children's book was published by her fitness and wellness company's offshoot business, AZ I AM Books, in December 2022. "Dharma Kitty Goes to Mars," follows a science lover named Pratya who visits a space shuttle with her cat, and the pair accidentally get launched to Mars, according to the description on the book's back cover.
Sanchez announced her book in January 2023, which features a "little fly" named Flynn who "flies aboard a rocket that suddenly takes off," its summary states.
The Amazon description also quotes Kim Kardashian as calling Sanchez's book "a beautiful reminder to embrace risks for the sake of discovery."
"The Fly Who Flew to Space" will be published on September 17.