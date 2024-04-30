'Euphoria' Star Dominic Fike Faces Setback in Temporary Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker
Dominic Fike is having a hard time locating his alleged stalker, which turns out to be a problem for the Euphoria star. Legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show Fike, 28, has not been able to nail down the mega-fan, who found her way into his Los Angeles home and claimed they were in a three-year romance last month.
Here lies the problem — the HBO actor must serve her before the judge will consider granting his temporary restraining order (TRO) against her.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Fike filed for a TRO against 26-year-old Hannah Savas earlier this month after she found her way into his house on March 26, and from the sound of things, she felt eerily comfortable at his pad.
The actor — known for playing Elliot in Season Two of Euphoria — claimed he was home with his assistant, Francesca Hsu, and a vendor he had hired to do a job when he "saw a stranger (Ms. Savas) in my living room sitting on my couch holding a large shoulder bag."
After confirming that neither he nor his assistant knew her, Savas informed them, "She came to see me, that we were texting, that she had made plans with me to come to my house, and that she took a rideshare to my house." He recalled being "extremely disturbed" by her answer.
Fike said in his TRO filing that he had "never met" or "spoken" to her before, and when he told her that he didn't know who she was, she "falsely" responded that "she was in a relationship with me for the past three years and did not know why no one knew her."
That's when her behavior allegedly turned.
Fike claimed Savas "acted erratically" and "resisted our attempts to get her to leave the house." He said she allegedly "raised her voice, and used physical force against Ms. Hsu to try to re-enter the house," citing that Savas warned them "she would return."
- REVEALED: Ex-'As the World Turns' Star Cady McClain Hit Soap Star Husband Jon Lindstrom With Divorce Papers Months Before Announcing Split
- IN HER OWN WORDS: Read Ariana Madix's Declaration About Crucial Moments After She Discovered Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' Affair
- Former NFL Star Korey Cunningham's Autopsy Complete, Official Cause of Death Pending
As if that wasn't scary enough, Fike claimed he uncovered Savas' alleged troubling past after she reportedly begged his assistant not to call the police because "she was on probation." Hsu called 911 anyway.
"Savas has a recent criminal record, and has at least two civil cases filed against her for harassment," Fike alleged in his TRO plea. He also claimed that "she is associated with an address that is approximately one mile from my house, in my neighborhood."
Despite the disturbing allegations, the judge has not issued Fike's TRO, which would prohibit her from being within 100 yards of him, his assistant, and his property. To grant the actor protection against Savas, Fike must serve her the hearing notice about the TRO and the possibility of making it permanent would be the next step.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.