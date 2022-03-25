Parents of Elderly Vocal Coach's Accused Killer Could Face Charges For 'Helping Her Hide Out'

The parents of 26-year-old New York event planner Lauren Pazienza, Caroline and Daniel Pazienza could wind up in front of a judge for allegedly hiding their daughter from police after she reportedly shoved an elderly vocal coach, causing her death.

Law enforcement was on the hunt for Pazienza before she ultimately turned herself in — but now legal analysts are claiming her parents could possibly get roped into the case after they supposedly "helped her hide out at their Long Island home for two weeks."