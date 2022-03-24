Woman Charged With Fatal Shove Of Elderly Broadway Vocal Coach Caught On Video 'Mocking' Deaf People

Pazienza is accused of pushing 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach Barbara Gustern over after calling her a "b---h." Gustern died 5 days later due to the injuries caused by the deadly fall.

Pazienza allegedly spent the next two weeks after the incident trying to cover her tracks. She reportedly quit her job, deleted all of her social media pages, and even stashed her cell phone at her aunt's house in Long Island. She also allegedly hid out at her fiancé's home waiting for everything to pass over.

She turned herself in after the NYPD released a "clear-as-day" photo of her getting on the subway after allegedly fleeing the scene.

'May God Help You': Grandson Of Slain Broadway Vocal Coach Speaks Out After Woman Charged With Manslaughter For Deathly Push