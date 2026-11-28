It was the beginning of something magical, according to biographer William J. Mann. However, the couple's union wasn't easy. "There was a 25-year age difference," noted the author of Bogie & Bacall: The Surprising True Story of Hollywood's Greatest Love Affair.

"She was a very young wife to the biggest star in Hollywood, and she could have easily gotten swallowed up by all of that." The groom also had personal issues. "He wasn't just a heavy drinker – he was an alcoholic," said Mann.

A year earlier, Bacall had hoped to make her film debut opposite Cary Grant, but felt less disappointed when Bogie promised they'd "have a lot of fun together" on the set of To Have and Have Not. "It started out as almost paternal," says Mann of their relationship. "He didn't tend to go for younger women."

The film's director, Howard Hawks, on the other hand, was a serial philanderer who often tried to get his leading ladies alone.

"Bogart was very protective, so he'd say things like, 'No, we're studying lines,'" said Mann. "So she immediately felt safe with him."