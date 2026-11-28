EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Bacall's Turbulent Love Affair With Humphrey Bogart Laid Bare
Nov. 28 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
During the three-minute wedding service, the judge called them by their given names, "Betty Joan" and "Humphrey," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The bride's famously low voice sounded huskier than usual as she recited her vows, and the groom grew teary-eyed. Afterward, a battalion of photographers competed to capture Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart on their May 21, 1945, wedding day.
Bogart and Bacall's Complicated Love Affair
It was the beginning of something magical, according to biographer William J. Mann. However, the couple's union wasn't easy. "There was a 25-year age difference," noted the author of Bogie & Bacall: The Surprising True Story of Hollywood's Greatest Love Affair.
"She was a very young wife to the biggest star in Hollywood, and she could have easily gotten swallowed up by all of that." The groom also had personal issues. "He wasn't just a heavy drinker – he was an alcoholic," said Mann.
A year earlier, Bacall had hoped to make her film debut opposite Cary Grant, but felt less disappointed when Bogie promised they'd "have a lot of fun together" on the set of To Have and Have Not. "It started out as almost paternal," says Mann of their relationship. "He didn't tend to go for younger women."
The film's director, Howard Hawks, on the other hand, was a serial philanderer who often tried to get his leading ladies alone.
"Bogart was very protective, so he'd say things like, 'No, we're studying lines,'" said Mann. "So she immediately felt safe with him."
Bogart Wanted Bacall to Sacrifice Career
Bogie helped the 19-year-old perfect her performance, too. "She quickly became enamored of him because here was this wonderful older man who was solicitous, protective and really teaching her how to be an actor," said Mann.
Eleven days after he received a divorce from his third wife, Bogie wed Bacall. As he'd expected from his previous wives – who had all been actresses – Bogie wanted her to put her career on a back burner.
"He kidded that a woman's place was in the home, but he was only half kidding," said Bacall, who agreed to leave their toddler son behind so she could be at her husband's side when he filmed The African Queen.
Bogie and Bacall's Marriage Faces Crisis
Lauren eventually learned to stand up for herself.
"Bogie's drinking became so difficult that she decided she needed to go out and make her own relationships with studios and make her own friends," said Mann. "To her credit, she found her way."
Lauren also helped Bogie get a handle on his drinking, but their marriage hit another crisis in 1952 when she found herself drawn to presidential hopeful Adlai Stevenson.
"They became very close, and Bogie felt threatened by that and went back to spending time with [ex-lover] Verita [Thompson]," said Mann.
The situation resolved itself when Bacall and Bogie realized they wanted to stay together.
"Despite their differences, the difficulties and the conflicts, there was a real love," Mann added.
Bacall Stood By Bogie's Final Days
In 1956, Bogie was diagnosed with the esophageal cancer that would end his life at age 57.
"The last year of their life together is when Bacall really showed her stripes," said Mann.
"She was right there, sleeping in the same hospital bed as him to make sure he got anything he needed. Until the day she died – and she lived to be almost 90 – she said that Bogie had been everything to her."