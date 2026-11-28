EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Under Fresh Pressure Over $1Million Residency Scandal
Nov. 27 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is facing renewed scrutiny over a near-$1million payment from a wealthy Turkish businesswoman who claims she was deceived into believing the former prince could help secure her British residency, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 66-year-old is due to give evidence at London's High Court on December 14 in a case brought by Nebahat Isbilen, 81, against her former financial adviser, Selman Turk.
Andrew Windsor $1Million Payment Under Scrutiny
Isbilen alleges Turk misappropriated approximately $53million from her fortune, including money transferred to the former Duke of York in 2019. Andrew, who has since returned the payment, is not accused of wrongdoing.
In written evidence submitted to the court, Isbilen described how Turk allegedly persuaded her that making a substantial financial gift to Andrew would help resolve difficulties surrounding her passport.
She said: "I did not understand the nature of the services received by then and have also difficulty... explaining it now."
Isbilen, whose wealth derives from her family's Evyap soap and cosmetics empire, said she had been particularly vulnerable following her husband's imprisonment in Turkey.
She claimed Turk had suggested assistance involving Andrew would ordinarily have cost approximately $2.6million, but that a reduced payment could be arranged if it was presented as a gift.
However, correspondence subsequently examined by Isbilen revealed Turk had provided her bank with an entirely different explanation for the transaction.
An email described the money as "a wedding gift to Princess Beatrice owing to the close connection between our families."
Beatrice, 38, married in 2020.
Businesswoman Questions Alleged Royal Connections
Isbilen also alleged that Turk had claimed to have traveled to Turkey with Mountbatten-Windsor aboard a private jet to discuss her husband's circumstances.
She said: "Mr Turk told me that he and Mr Mountbatten-Windsor had travelled by private jet to Turkey in order to discuss my husband's situation. I now do not believe that Mr Turk told me the truth about his relations with Mr Mountbatten-Windsor.
"To my knowledge, neither I nor my husband received services or assistance from Mr Mountbatten-Windsor."
The proceedings have also raised questions about two further payments totaling approximately $1.1million from Isbilen's account to a company called Alphabet Capital Limited.
Turk subsequently claimed some of the money constituted a loan intended to help Mountbatten-Windsor purchase a luxury ski chalet in Verbier, Switzerland.
Isbilen disputed suggestions she had authorized payments to cultivate influential British connections that might help secure her husband's release.
She said: "This is not true. I did not know about, or authorise, either of the payments."
The businesswoman also alleged Turk had invested her money without permission in an online banking venture.
He attended an event hosted by Andrew at St James's Palace to promote businesses, prompting Isbilen to question whether there was any connection between the occasion and the payment to the former royal.
Turk denies dishonesty and maintains Isbilen knew money was being transferred in the hope Andrew would help her husband.
Royal Source Reacts to Fresh Pressure
A royal source claimed: "Andrew's financial dealings are once again being subjected to uncomfortable public scrutiny, and the circumstances surrounding this extraordinary payment raise questions about how his royal connections were portrayed to wealthy individuals.
"Although Andrew is not accused of wrongdoing and has returned the money, his forthcoming court appearance will inevitably renew attention on his associations and the financial arrangements made in his name, and he is under new, fresh, unwanted pressure over this."
Andrew Windsor's Financial Affairs Face Continued Scrutiny
Andrew's financial affairs have faced intense scrutiny alongside the scandal surrounding his friendship with the convicted predator Jeffrey Epstein. The former prince stepped back from royal duties in 2019 following a disastrous BBC Newsnight interview about their relationship.
In 2022, he reached an undisclosed financial settlement with Epstein's victim Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was 17. He denied the allegations and admitted no liability.
Questions have also surrounded the funding of his lavish lifestyle, including his purchase of a luxury Swiss ski chalet with his former wife, Sarah Ferguson. The property became the subject of a legal dispute over outstanding payments before being sold.
In 2007, Andrew sold his former marital home, Sunninghill Park, to Kazakh businessman Timur Kulibayev for approximately $4million above its asking price, prompting questions about the transaction.