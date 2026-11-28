Isbilen alleges Turk misappropriated approximately $53million from her fortune, including money transferred to the former Duke of York in 2019. Andrew, who has since returned the payment, is not accused of wrongdoing.

In written evidence submitted to the court, Isbilen described how Turk allegedly persuaded her that making a substantial financial gift to Andrew would help resolve difficulties surrounding her passport.

She said: "I did not understand the nature of the services received by then and have also difficulty... explaining it now."

Isbilen, whose wealth derives from her family's Evyap soap and cosmetics empire, said she had been particularly vulnerable following her husband's imprisonment in Turkey.

She claimed Turk had suggested assistance involving Andrew would ordinarily have cost approximately $2.6million, but that a reduced payment could be arranged if it was presented as a gift.

However, correspondence subsequently examined by Isbilen revealed Turk had provided her bank with an entirely different explanation for the transaction.

An email described the money as "a wedding gift to Princess Beatrice owing to the close connection between our families."

Beatrice, 38, married in 2020.