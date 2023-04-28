Home > Exclusives > Coolio Exclusive Late Rapper Coolio’s Estate to be Controlled by His Longtime Manager After No Will Was Found, Court Rules Source: mega By: Ryan Naumann Apr. 28 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Coolio’s longtime manager has been approved by the court to take over control of the late rapper’s estate, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Las Vegas judge has signed off on the petition brought by Jarel Posey aka Jarez Posey.



Jarel was appointed the special administrator of Coolio’s estate. The court has authorized him to handle all financial matters and collect residuals. As we previously reported, back in December, Coolio’s manager Jarel Posey filed a petition to be named administrator of the late rapper’s estate. He estimated it to be worth over $300k but the final number was to be determined.



In his petition, Jarel said Coolio did not leave behind a will. He listed the musician’s kids as beneficiaries of the estate. Jarel asked to be appointed to manage the estate to prevent “waste and/or loss of the personal property of [Coolio]. Specifically, the estate is believed to include personal property and demand deposit accounts, financial accounts, insurance policies and royalties, all of which need to be marshaled and protected on behalf of the estate.”



Coolio’s manager asked the court to appoint him. He asked that he be authorized to” access monies from Decedent’s personal property and accounts and the same shall be placed in the attorney’s IOLTA Trust Account until further ordered by the Court.” The judge approved all of Jarel’s requests.



According to the death certificate filed in the case, Coolio was cremated after he passed. At the time of his death, Coolio’s talent manager Sheila Finegan​ said the rapper "touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly." "Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing," Finegan said. "Please have Coolio's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."