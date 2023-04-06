Rapper Coolio's Cause Of Death Revealed As Toxic Mix Of Dangerous Drugs
Coolio's cause of death has been revealed — and RadarOnline.com has learned the legendary rapper died from a lethal mix of dangerous drugs.
The medical examiner informed the family that Coolio died from fentanyl — the same drug that claimed the lives of Prince, Tom Petty, Mac Miller, and more, along with countless others across the country.
The family spokesperson, Jarel (Jarez) Posey, revealed the news on Thursday. The coroner also told Coolio's loved ones he had traces of heroin and methamphetamines also in his system.
His severe asthma and love of cigarettes allegedly also contributed to his death with his body being too weak to fight back.
Posey told TMZ that Coolio's kids won't let his legacy die. They allegedly have plans to pay tribute to him through a string of entertainment ventures like documentaries, films, and music.
Posey revealed his children are determined to remember their father for what an amazing parent, performer, and overall person he was.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Gangsta's Paradise rapper — whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr. — unexpectedly died in September while visiting a friend in Los Angeles.
Sadly, the musician went to the bathroom at his pal's home and never came out. His buddy went to check on him and found Coolio on the floor before calling 911. Responders pronounced the star dead at the scene.
It was believed Coolio had suffered cardiac arrest, but we now know that drugs and his health conditions contributed to his sudden passing.
RadarOnline.com told you in December that Coolio had no will in place at the time of his death, and he left no official word on how to divvy up his fortune among his seven children.
The Fantastic Voyage rapper's estate is said to be over $300k, including his “personal property and demand deposit accounts, financial accounts, insurance policies, and royalties.”
According to documents, the late musician's manager filed a probate to start the process of getting his estate appraised and listed Coolio's kids as the next of kin and probable beneficiaries.
R.I.P.