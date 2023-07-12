Your tip
Nothing's Changed: Disgraced Larry Nassar Knifed in Prison After Making Lewd Remarks About Watching Girls at Wimbledon

Jul. 12 2023, Published 6:22 p.m. ET

Larry Nassar hasn't learned from his time served. The disgraced ex-Olympic doctor-turned-convicted perv was stabbed in prison by a fellow inmate after making lewd comments about wanting to see girls play while watching the Wimbledon women’s match, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, the caged former U.S. gymnastics team doctor was attacked in his cell at a Florida federal prison on Sunday. Shane McMillan was identified as the prisoner who stabbed Nassar several times in the neck, chest, and back before being pulled off by four other inmates.

Larry Nassar 'Marked For Death' After Prison Stabbing Failed to Kill Him
McMillan allegedly told prison workers that he attacked the ex-doctor because Nassar commented about wanting to see girls playing in the tennis match, a source told the Associated Press on Wednesday.

The tipster could not discuss other details surrounding the attack or the ongoing investigation, speaking to the outlet on the condition of anonymity.

Larry Nassar Stabbed Multiple Times in Violent Federal Prison Attack
RadarOnline.com already revealed that Nassar was stabbed with a makeshift weapon. Correctional officers at the United States Penitentiary Coleman were forced to perform life-saving measures on the convicted sex offender.

Nassar was rushed to a nearby hospital and suffered injuries, including a collapsed lung, from the attack. As of this post, he's reported to be in stable condition.

The incident was not caught on the prison's surveillance cameras. This isn't the first attack that McMillan has on his rap sheet.

Court records reveal that he had previously been convicted of assaulting a correctional officer at a federal prison in Louisiana back in 2006. He also attempted to stab an inmate to death at the federal Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado, more than a decade ago in 2011.

Larry Nassar 'Marked For Death' After Prison Stabbing Failed to Kill Him
In 2018, Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting several members of the Team USA gymnasts while serving as their doctor. The judge heard from 150 victims — including superstars Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber﻿. He had already been sentenced to 60 years in prison in a separate case for federal child pornography.

When delivering his fate in the gymnastics assault case, the judge told Nassar she signed his "death warrant." Nassar, 59, will die in prison no matter how the cookie crumbles.

