Lance Reddick's Family Disputes Actor's Official Cause Of Death, Lawyer Claimed Actor Was 'The Most Physically Fit Person' He Ever Knew
John Wick actor Lance Reddick's family is openly contesting the "cause of death" results claiming the actor died of Ischemic Heart Disease, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Reddick's attorney, James Hornstein, claimed his client was "the most physically fit person" he had ever met.
"He exercised daily at his home gym, including extensive cardio work, and the availability of gym facilities was a contractual requirement for his work away from home," Hornstein told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, April 7.
The coroner's statement said the 60-year-old died in Studio City on March 17 of "hardening of the arteries," which can result after cholesterol plaque builds up and limits blood flow and oxygen.
Hornstein, who now represents the Reddick family, claims the information on his death certificate is "wholly inconsistent" with the lifestyle he lived. The lawyer added that The Wire actor "ate as if a dietician was monitoring his every meal."
"On behalf of [his wife] Stephanie Reddick, the death certificate information is not corroborated and is inconsistent with the facts known to the family."
The lawyer told ET that "the coroner statement on the death certificate is not a result of an autopsy." He claimed "no autopsy was performed" on Reddick and that "no medical examination of Lance during his lifetime ever indicated such conditions."
However, no future autopsy is possible since Reddick was cremated soon after his death.
Stephanie shared a message on her husband's official Instagram account the day after his death, expressing her appreciation for all the heartfelt messages she had received after his passing.
"Lance was taken from us far too soon. Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support, and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day," she wrote.
"I see your messages and can't begin to express how grateful I am to have them," she continued. "And to the thousands of Destiny players who played in a special tribute to Lance, thank you. Lance loved you as much as he loved the game."
The widow also shared a link for those who wanted to donate to the actor's favorite charity, waldenschool.org, a music camp devoted to "changing lives."
