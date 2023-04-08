Lance Reddick's Family Disputes Actor's Official Cause Of Death, Lawyer Claimed Actor Was 'The Most Physically Fit Person' He Ever Knew

Reddick's attorney, James Hornstein, claimed his client was "the most physically fit person" he had ever met.

"He exercised daily at his home gym, including extensive cardio work, and the availability of gym facilities was a contractual requirement for his work away from home," Hornstein told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, April 7.

The coroner's statement said the 60-year-old died in Studio City on March 17 of "hardening of the arteries," which can result after cholesterol plaque builds up and limits blood flow and oxygen.