'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Gets Work Done at Lamar Odom's Dental Office as She Continues Treatment in Rehab
Lamar Odom isn't just offering his dental services to Gypsy Rose. RadarOnline.com has discovered that Mob Wives star Renee Graziano recently went to the ex-NBA star's new dental company, Oxy Dental, and had work done.
Sources close to the situation told RadarOnline.com that Renee had her pearly whites cleaned and whitened at the Lomita, CA, office. We can also reveal that she got some extra dental work on her gorgeous smile.
Renee is the late crime boss Anthony Graziano and was featured on Celebrity Big Brother, as well as Mob Wives. In the photos obtained by this outlet, the reality star wore her hair back while sporting a black t-shirt, light-colored jeans, and her smile for the appointment last week.
“I’m here at Oxy Dental Dental where I go for my dental needs," Renee said in a video posted to her social media.
Odom opened Oxy Dental in December to help those in need access affordable dental care. The former professional basketball player's company takes most PPO Insurance Plans and Medi-Cal while offering payment plans to customers. This isn't Odom's only venture post his NBA career.
He launched Odom Recovery, which features several businesses, including Vanity Wellness Center and WellPharmaRx. Odom has been offering his sober living services to fellow celebrities like Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador after her DUI and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes' son, who spent time behind bars for his fentanyl arrest.
Renee is currently receiving treatment at his Vanity Wellness Center in Sherman Oaks, CA, where she is focusing on trauma therapy. She's not the only reality star who's taken Odom up on his offer for help.
Odom facilitated Jackass star Bam Margera's recovery at a detox center in San Diego, CA, last June. The ex-athlete thought it would be beneficial for Margera "to get away from" Los Angeles — but the former MTV personality ditched rehab early.
Odom famously suffered a near-death overdose at Nevada's Love Ranch in 2015, an event he later blamed on late owner Dennis Hof.
RadarOnline.com told Odom is committed to rehabilitation and expanding his services to those in need — not just celebrities.
Most recently, he offered to help nearly-released ex-prisoner Gypsy Rose get a new smile free of cost. Sources spill that she is still in talks to take Odom up on his offer.