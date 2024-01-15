'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Gets Work Done at Lamar Odom's Dental Office as She Continues Treatment in Rehab

Lamar Odom isn't just offering his dental services to Gypsy Rose. RadarOnline.com has discovered that Mob Wives star Renee Graziano recently went to the ex-NBA star's new dental company, Oxy Dental, and had work done.

Sources close to the situation told RadarOnline.com that Renee had her pearly whites cleaned and whitened at the Lomita, CA, office. We can also reveal that she got some extra dental work on her gorgeous smile.