LaKeith Stanfield Demands Nanny's Lawsuit Over Alleged Unpaid Wages Be Dismissed

Sawyer said she accepted the gig for $500 a day from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2023, claiming she got right to it after meeting the family at the Greenwich Hotel.

The travel nanny claimed to be overworked and granted barely any time to eat, sleep, or shower as she was allegedly constantly bombarded with additional tasks.

"While Trice did provide the one-hour break, Plaintiff was met with aggression and attitude when she brought it up," according to the docs obtained by RadarOnline.com that were submitted in Los Angeles County Superior Court.