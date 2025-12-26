EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals The Firm's Most 'Down to Earth' and 'Easy Going' Royal — After 22-Year-Old Was Snapped Sitting on Floor of Packed Train

The 22-year-old eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh – and 17th in line to the throne – recently chose practicality over privilege rather than using her status to secure a First Class seat, fueling admiration for her unpretentious approach.

The snap, taken earlier this month on the 10.30 am Great Western Railways service from London, showed Louise in jeans and a paisley coat, sipping PG Tips tea and focused on her studies.

Currently in her final year of English Literature at the University of St. Andrews, she has maintained a largely normal student life, even holding a part-time job at a garden centre before starting university.

A source close to the young royal said, "Louise has always been down-to-earth. Choosing to sit on the floor instead of insisting on a seat shows her practicality, grounded nature, and thoughtfulness toward others."

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have long encouraged their children to maintain a work ethic and sense of independence, deliberately not granting Louise or her younger brother, James, Earl of Wessex, an HRH title to shield them from entitlement.