EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals The Firm's Most 'Down to Earth' and 'Easy Going' Royal — After 22-Year-Old Was Snapped Sitting on Floor of Packed Train
Dec. 26 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Lady Louise Windsor has been hailed as the royal family's most down-to-earth member after she was spotted sitting on the floor of a crowded train to Bristol while working on an essay, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 22-year-old eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh – and 17th in line to the throne – recently chose practicality over privilege rather than using her status to secure a First Class seat, fueling admiration for her unpretentious approach.
Down-to-Earth Royal
The snap, taken earlier this month on the 10.30 am Great Western Railways service from London, showed Louise in jeans and a paisley coat, sipping PG Tips tea and focused on her studies.
Currently in her final year of English Literature at the University of St. Andrews, she has maintained a largely normal student life, even holding a part-time job at a garden centre before starting university.
A source close to the young royal said, "Louise has always been down-to-earth. Choosing to sit on the floor instead of insisting on a seat shows her practicality, grounded nature, and thoughtfulness toward others."
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have long encouraged their children to maintain a work ethic and sense of independence, deliberately not granting Louise or her younger brother, James, Earl of Wessex, an HRH title to shield them from entitlement.
Lady Louise has embraced these lessons, combining her academic pursuits with extracurricular activities such as joining the St. Andrews Army Cadets, reflecting a strong interest in the armed forces.
One royal insider noted: "Her participation in the Cadets reflects a dedication to service reminiscent of her grandmother's principles. Louise is quietly forging her own way."
Lady Louise is also a keen carriage driver, a passion passed down from her grandfather, Prince Philip.
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, previously reflected on the bond between Louise and the late Duke: "My father-in-law was always so good at encouraging; he was really encouraging of Louise. So when she not only said, 'Please can I have a go,' but then when she showed a flair for it, he was just brilliant with her."
Picking Up Some Royal Duties?
Sophie added: "They used to chat away about it, and he would always turn up if she was competing in the Great Park; he would always turn up to watch her and watch her training days."
Royal commentators have suggested Louise's grounded persona and well-rounded upbringing position her as a potential future contributor to royal duties.
A palace aide said, "Given that there are only four working royals under 70 and the Waleses' children are still young, it seems likely that Lady Louise could be encouraged to take on some royal duties in time. It would certainly benefit the monarchy and the public if she did, especially given the likes of the scandals it has recently faced."
Another source hailed her as a "dark horse" contender for the new face of the monarchy.
'The Future Face of the Monarchy 2.0'
They said: "She captivates everyone she meets and has the potential to be both an appealing and valuable member of the royal team."
The insider also cautioned, however, that the Duchess of Edinburgh's vastly "protective" instincts may keep Louise out of the public eye for the time being, not least while she completes her final exams.
Another source said: "As the royal family continues to navigate a period of high scrutiny following the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the controversies surrounding Andrew Windsor, Lady Louise's blend of accessibility, intelligence, and discretion has been warmly noted by senior royals.
For now, the university student appears content to juggle her studies, hobbies, and the occasional public appearance, quietly building her own reputation as one of the most relatable royals of her generation – but she could be the future face of a Monarchy 2.0."