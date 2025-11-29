EXCLUSIVE: 'Prince NO Way' — Shamed Former Duke Andrew Windsor Slapped With Fresh Disgrace as Street Bearing His Name is Set to Be Renamed
Nov. 29 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor is facing a new public humiliation as a Northern Ireland council moves to strip his name from a residential street in the latest backlash against the disgraced 65-year-old former duke.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Mid and East Antrim Council confirmed it has begun the formal process to rename Prince Andrew Way in Carrickfergus, a street designated in 1986 to honor Windsor's wedding to Sarah Ferguson.
Unanimous Political Support for Change
The push comes after years of controversy surrounding his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and allegations from the late Virginia Giuffre, who said Windsor sexually assaulted her as a teenager before she took her life this year aged 41.
He denies the accusation. Windsor is now living in disgrace after his older brother King Charles, 77, stripped him of his royal titles over his links to Epstein.
The Carrickfergus street set to drop Andrew's name from its sign currently contains around 10 addresses.
Alliance Party councilor Lauren Gray, who first proposed the name change, said the issue has gathered momentum since she joined the council in 2019.
She added: "In recent weeks as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor stepped away from some of the titles conferred on him, and now with the royal family removing his style, title and honours, we're now in the space to have this conversation."
Her motion was seconded by Alliance councillor Aaron Skinner and backed unanimously by all political parties on the council, including the DUP, UUP, TUV and Sinn Féin.
Proposal to Honor Queen Elizabeth II
Councillor Gray added her intention was to maintain a link to the royal family, suggesting Queen Elizabeth II would be a fitting alternative.
The councilor said: "Carrickfergus has a long connection with the royal family, and when I tabled this motion, it was with the idea of honouring a long-serving monarch, a strong female leader in a male-dominated world."
She stressed that the local community must be involved in the decision: "Since then many conversations have taken place, online and across different community settings, and what is absolutely clear is that the people of Carrickfergus deserve to have a say in how we progress this going forward."
Council officers will now prepare a report outlining the mechanism for a public consultation.
The Complex Formal Process
Valerie Watts, the council's interim chief executive, warned the process was complex.
She said: "Clearly I respect the views of the chamber this evening on this particularly emotive issue, however what I do need to advise members is that there is no council policy for changing the name of a street, and it's not just straightforward."
She emphasized the need to consult residents: "Residents absolutely need to be consulted because it can have far reaching implications for them, such as changing your address for your bank account, credit cards, driver's licence, utility bills etc – however, it can be done and council do have the power to change street names."
She added Royal Mail and other agencies would need to be consulted before a final proposal returns to the chamber.
Growing U.K. Renaming Trend
The Carrickfergus move follows growing frustration across the U.K. among residents living on streets bearing Windsor's name.
Tom Kirk, who lives on Prince Andrew Road in Maidenhead, Berkshire, said: "It's embarrassing. If you order something or tell someone where you live, there are raised eyebrows."
Stacy Baldry, whose home near Norwich is close to Prince Andrew's Close, said: "I'm glad we don't plan to stay here. We wouldn't want any association."
But in some areas, the financial burden of switching up street names remains a deterrent, with experts warning the process can cost a fortune in legal fees.