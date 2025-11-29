EXCLUSIVE: 'Prince NO Way' — Shamed Former Duke Andrew Windsor Slapped With Fresh Disgrace as Street Bearing His Name is Set to Be Renamed

The push comes after years of controversy surrounding his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and allegations from the late Virginia Giuffre, who said Windsor sexually assaulted her as a teenager before she took her life this year aged 41.

He denies the accusation. Windsor is now living in disgrace after his older brother King Charles, 77, stripped him of his royal titles over his links to Epstein.

The Carrickfergus street set to drop Andrew's name from its sign currently contains around 10 addresses.

Alliance Party councilor Lauren Gray, who first proposed the name change, said the issue has gathered momentum since she joined the council in 2019.

She added: "In recent weeks as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor stepped away from some of the titles conferred on him, and now with the royal family removing his style, title and honours, we're now in the space to have this conversation."

Her motion was seconded by Alliance councillor Aaron Skinner and backed unanimously by all political parties on the council, including the DUP, UUP, TUV and Sinn Féin.