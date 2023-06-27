Woman Charged in Lady Gaga’s Dog Theft Denies Planning Scheme in Fight Over $500k Reward

The woman charged with playing a role in the theft of Lady Gaga’s 2 French bulldogs says there is no evidence she planned the kidnapping — and wants the court to order the pop star to cough up the reward money ASAP, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jennifer McBridge has fired back at Gaga’s attempt to dismiss her lawsuit over the unpaid $500k reward.