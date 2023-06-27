Woman Charged in Lady Gaga’s Dog Theft Denies Planning Scheme in Fight Over $500k Reward
The woman charged with playing a role in the theft of Lady Gaga’s 2 French bulldogs says there is no evidence she planned the kidnapping — and wants the court to order the pop star to cough up the reward money ASAP, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jennifer McBridge has fired back at Gaga’s attempt to dismiss her lawsuit over the unpaid $500k reward.
As we previously reported, earlier this year, McBridge sued Gaga over the 6-figure sum claiming she returned the pups but never was paid out.
In the lawsuit, she claimed Gaga offered the money “no questions asked” back in 2021 after her dogs Koji and Gustav were stolen from her dog walker Ryan at gunpoint.
McBridge returned the animals to an LAPD station two days after they were kidnapped. The woman was later charged in connection with the scheme.
In addition, three men, James Howard Jackson, Jaylin Keyshawn White, and Lafayette Shon Whaley, were arrested for attempted murder and various other charges.
Prosecutors accused her of receiving stolen property and being an accessory to the crime after the fact. Sources claimed McBride was dating a relative of one of the men involved in the armed theft.
McBridge pled no contest to the one count. She was sentenced to 2 years probation. Her lawyer claims his client “had absolutely no involvement in the theft of the dogs. She loves dogs and was glad to participate in their safe return. She is legally entitled to and deserves the reward."
As we first reported, Gaga recently demanded the entire case be thrown out of court.
The entertainer’s lawyer argued, “that [McBride] knowingly received [Gaga’s] stolen dogs before purporting to “return” those same dogs, all while expressly disclaiming any intent to collect a reward she now alleges she is owed.”
Gaga said her offer was voided after she learned McBride was accused of playing a role in the crime.
She argued McBride was, “convicted for her participation in the conspiracy to steal [Gaga’s] dogs, so she cannot now recover under a purported contract for the return of those same stolen dogs.”
Gaga’s attorney said California law prohibits a person from benefiting from a crime.
Now, in a newly filed response, McBridge said, “there is no evidence for the court to consider here to indicate that [McBridge] was involved in planning or commission of the underlying theft.”
McBridge is pleading for her lawsuit to move forward despite Gaga’s attempt to dismiss the case.